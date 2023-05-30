“That’s what we need, someone in charge” – Raheem Sterling makes Chelsea prediction under Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has praised his new boss Mauricio Pochettino, while claiming that the club will challenge for titles again very soon.

The Blues announced former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino's arrival on May 29 via their official website. He has been tasked with getting the club back on track after a disappointing season that saw them finish 12th in the Premier League.

The criticism for their poor campaign has only been enhanced by the amount of money Chelsea have spent over the last two transfer windows. None of those big-money arrivals, including Sterling, who joined from Manchester City for £50 million last summer, have impressed so far.

However, the English winger believes the Blues are not too far away from becoming contenders again. Sterling told Arab News:

“It’s been hard, but it’s a transitional period for the club and I know, like everything, how things can be. There’s an expectation of a certain level for clubs and players, and if you don’t match that, then you are going to get that criticism.

“But that’s what you want at this top level, because that’s what drives you to build, to get better and have a better season than the one we have had this season. And I have got no doubt that once we get the organisation right, once we get the personnel right, then we will be challenging.

“We have a good squad, the quality is there. We will add some players and some will leave, I get it, but there’s no doubt in my mind we will be challenging again very soon.”

He added about Pochettino's appointment as Chelsea boss:

“From his time before at Tottenham, I heard a conversation about him and he’s the exact person that we need.

“He will bring leadership, he will challenge players physically and mentally and I think he is going to come here and he is going to have the personality that everyone is going to respect. That’s what we need, someone in charge.”

Overall, Raheem Sterling made 38 appearances across competitions for his club this season, recording just nine goals and four assists. This was a major drop-off from his final campaign for City in which he registered 17 goals and nine assists in 47 matches.

"A world-class coach with an outstanding record" - Chelsea owners laud Mauricio Pochettino in statement

Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Chelsea comes after the club went through three managers in the 2022-23 season. They began the campaign with Thomas Tuchel before appointing Graham Potter, who was then sacked and replaced by Frank Lampard until the end of the term.

Football fans were largely baffled by the Blues' ownership run by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, who purchased the club only last summer. The duo, meanwhile, have expressed their confidence in Pochettino's abilities alongside fellow owners José E. Feliciano, Mark Walter and Hansjörg Wyss.

They said in the official statement on Chelsea's website announcing the Argentine tactician's arrival:

“The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the Board is proud of. We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board.”

Pochettino last managed Paris Saint-Germain, who sacked him in July last year after just 18 months and 84 matches in charge. His most notable spell, however, was with Chelsea's rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who he managed in 293 games and for nearly five-and-a-half years.

