“That’s my next goal” – Trevoh Chalobah opens up about his ambitions after breakthrough season for Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah recently spoke about his goals after having a breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge. Speaking to Football London, Chalobah revealed that his next goal is to represent his country by being part of the England senior team.

Trevoh Chalobah's rise to the top began when the 22-year-old scored against Crystal Palace in Chelsea's Premier League opener of the season. Since then, the English defender has made 21 appearances for the Blues and has managed to contribute three goals to his team.

Chalobah admitted that he has completed his first goal, which was to play regularly for the Blues. The youngster is now looking forward to representing England at the senior level. He said:

"I think for me that’s my next goal. My first step was playing at a high level, playing at Chelsea. When you're playing at Chelsea, playing week in, week out then you’ve got the opportunity to play for your country. I’ve been playing for England since Under-16s, so I don’t want that to stop. I’ve played throughout the whole age group. I don’t want that to stop. I’ve been playing Under-21s so that’s my next step for sure."

Chalobah stated that he isn't in a rush to represent his nation and believes that performing well consistently for his club will certainly grant him an opportunity.

"For me, that will always come if I’m doing well. I try not to focus too much on it. I know if I am doing well at my club, when the time is ready, it will come. Whether it is in the next two years, whether it is in a few months. Whenever it does come, I will be ready."

- Thiago Silva on Trevoh Chalobah "Trevoh? A player like Trevoh is the future of this fantastic football club."- Thiago Silva on Trevoh Chalobah "Trevoh? A player like Trevoh is the future of this fantastic football club."- Thiago Silva on Trevoh Chalobah 💙 https://t.co/DCxyJErYPf

Under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea fans expect Chalobah to turn into a world-class defender. There is a huge question mark around the Blues' defense next season as both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could leave at the end of the campaign.

As a result, Chalobah's growth is now a priority for the London club as the English defender could become a regular starter next season.

Chelsea are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Andreas Christensen

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen's contract expires at the end of the season. The Blues have been trying to offer the Danish international a new contract as he is one of the regular starters under Thomas Tuchel.

However, it looks like Christensen doesn't want to extend his stay with the Blues and is looking at other options.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, contract negotiations between Christensen and the Blues are 'dead'. The reason for the failed contract negotiations is likely due to disagreements over wage demands.

Christensen could leave the club for free this summer as Bayern Munich and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing him.

