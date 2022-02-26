Chelsea expect defender to move on after contract negotiations are 'dead' - Reports

Chelsea are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Danish defender Andreas Christensen this summer. The 25-year-old's contract with the club expires at the end of the season. However, a new deal doesn't seem likely due to disagreement over wage demands between player and club.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph as per fpl360.com, contract negotiations between Christensen and Chelsea are 'dead'. Bayern Munich are believed to be monitoring the defender's situation, and are interested in signing him on a free transfer this summer. The Bundesliga giants could face competition for Christensen's signature from Barcelona, though.

Christensen rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his club debut in 2014-15. The Denmark international was sent out on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2015 to gain some experience and regular playing time.

He developed into one of the brightest young prospects in the Bundesliga during his two-year loan spell with Monchengladbach. Christensen returned to Chelsea in 2017, and immediately became a first-team regular.

He has helped the Blues win the Champions League title, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup. Christensen has made 153 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring twice. The defender has been in fine form for Thomas Tuchel's team this season, making 26 appearances and netting twice.

Christensen has, however, been unable to agree on a contract extension with the club. Tuchel is reportedly eager to keep hold of the defender, but the club are unwilling to meet the 25-year-old's wage demands.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.



Final decision to be made soon.



More: Andreas Christensen situation. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both strongly interested in signing him - club sources confirmChelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.Final decision to be made soon.More: youtu.be/KquTJfhP7c8 Andreas Christensen situation. Barcelona and FC Bayern are both strongly interested in signing him - club sources confirm 🇩🇰 #CFCChelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.Final decision to be made soon.🔵 More: youtu.be/KquTJfhP7c8 https://t.co/P8jjczGmCU

Reports suggest Christensen could leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are bracing themselves for the departure of Niklas Sule this summer. The German has said that he won't be extending his contract with the club, which expires at the end of the season. Bayern could, therefore, attempt to sign Christensen as a replacement for Sule this summer.

Chelsea could be desperate to persuade Antonio Rudiger to stay if Andreas Christensen leaves

Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

The contracts of many key Blues defenders are set to expire at the end of the season. Apart from Christensen, captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger will also be out of contract this summer.

Rudiger's contract talks with the Blues have been well documented. The Premier League giants will be desperate to keep hold of the German if Christensen leaves. The Blues extended Thiago Silva's contract till the summer of 2023. but are yet to reach a breakthrough with Rudiger.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger, who is a free agent this summer.



(Source: Daily Mirror) Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger, who is a free agent this summer.(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Manchester United are ramping up their pursuit of Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger, who is a free agent this summer.(Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/GNiNL34ohg

The 28-year-old is widely considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League and has been one of the club's standout performers this season. Considering the impasse in contract extension talks with key defenders, the Blues could field a much-changed defense next season.

Edited by Bhargav