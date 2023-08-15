"That's what Neymar will be forever" - PSG president sends emotional message to Brazilian star as he moves to Al-Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has sent a heartfelt tribute to Neymar Jr after he completed a move to Saudi giants Al-Hilal.

The 31-year-old has joined Al-Za'eem from the Parisians on a two-year deal. He has cost the Saudi Pro League outfit €80 million and becomes the latest household name to arrive in the Middle East.

It's fair to say that the Brazilian had a topsy-turvy spell at the Parc des Princes amid issues with the club's fans. However, when he was at his best the enigmatic forward was a sight to behold.

Al-Khelaifi has sent a parting message to the Brazil captain after his departure from PSG. He said (via the club's official Twitter account):

“It is inevitably difficult to say goodbye to a legend of the Club and that's what Neymar will be forever."

Neymar joined the Parisians from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record fee of €222 million. He made 173 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists.

The Brazilian won the Ligue 1 title on five occasions, the Coupe de France three times, and two Trophée des Champions. He was part of a majorly dominant PSG side that wreaked havoc in their homeland but were unable to shine on the European stage in the UEFA Champions League.

Last season was a difficult one for him as he underwent surgery on his ankle. This cut his campaign short and he ended it with 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 matches across competitions.

Neymar likes an intriguing post regarding Kylian Mbappe returning to the PSG first-team

The former Parisian duo clashed last season.

The Brazilian appeared to be at loggerheads with PSG forward Kylian Mbappe during the latter stages of his spell at the Parc des Princes. The duo were seen arguing during a 5-2 win over Montpellier at the start of last season.

Neymar has now fuelled suggestions that the duo don't see eye to eye by liking an Instagram post. The said post questioned how the Parisians have now brought Mbappe back into the first team following the Brazilian's departure.

“Last summer, Mbappé made it clear to PSG that there was no more room for him and Neymar in the same squad. (L'Equipe). By coincidence, on the day that Neymar was practically announced at Al-Hilal, Mbappé returned to training super happy.”

Mbappe was cast out of the first team after refusing to commit his future to the Ligue 1 giants. However, both the club and the player appear to have made a dramatic U-turn just ahead of the new season.

Hence, many are questioning the timing of the French striker's return given his former teammate has just exited the club.