"That’s one that could happen" - Alan Shearer believes Manchester City star might join Liverpool in the current transfer window

Legendary Premier League striker Alan Shearer has backed Liverpool to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The Englishman believes that if the Cityzens sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Nunes, it would open up a possible exit for Phillips. Shearer said (via The Boot Room):

“Do you think that because Man City are trying to sign [Matheus] Nunes from Wolves that means Kalvin Phillips is going to go somewhere possibly Liverpool?"

To which, another Premier League icon Gary Lineker added:

“He needs to play some football, doesn’t he?”

The former Newcastle United star then replied:

“Only I mentioned that Micah [Richards] because you mentioned signings, I think that’s one that could happen if City get him from Wolves then that would free up Kalvin Phillips to go somewhere.”

Liverpool are in need of reinforcements in the middle of the park this season. Although they have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo, they have witnessed multiple departures in the midfield department.

James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Arthur Melo, and Jordan Henderson have left Anfield this summer.

Phillips would be an ideal candidate, considering the England international has struggled to find game time at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. He registered only 12 Premier League appearances for the English champions during the 2022-23 campaign. The midfielder is yet to feature for this season as well.

"They are probably the ones" - Chris Sutton backs Liverpool to challenge Manchester City for Premier League title this season

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has named Liverpool as Manchester City's biggest rival in the Premier League title race this season. The Englishman praised the Merseyside outfit after their victories against Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

The Reds went down to 10 men in both fixtures after Alexis Mac Allister and Virgil van Dijk picked up a red card against Bournemouth and Newcastle respectively. However, they were able to prevail and secure all three points.

Sutton believes Liverpool have the capability to push Manchester City this season as he told BBC:

"They are probably the ones who I think can push Manchester City the most. I think in terms of, they went down to 10 men against Bournemouth last week and saw them off pretty well, but to do it at Newcastle - I thought that was a major statement."

Advising the Reds to retain Mohamed Salah amid interest from Saudi Arabia, he added:

"I still think City will win the Premier League, but Liverpool needed that yesterday and will go from strength to strength - if they can keep hold of Mohamed Salah."

City have won all three of their opening league games this season while the Reds have won two and drawn one.