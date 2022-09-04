“That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game” – West Ham captain Declan Rice hits out at ‘shambles’ decision during defeat at Chelsea

West Ham United captain Declan Rice criticized the decision to cancel his team's last-ditch goal against Chelsea.

West Ham were 2-1 behind when Maxwel Cornet found a neat finish in the 89th minute at Stamford Bridge. However, his effort was ruled out following a VAR check as Jared Bowen was deemed to have committed a foul on Edouard Mendy during the build-up.

Bowen seemingly tried to jump past the Blues' Senegalese shot-stopper. However, his trailing foot made contact with Mendy who stayed down on the floor while Cornet found the back of the net.

That said, the official didn't think it was a legitimate goal and ruled out the effort. The decision didn't sit well with Rice, who took to Twitter to write:

"That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles."

West Ham manager David Moyes was not happy with the decision either. He also didn't like Mendy's actions during the incident and accused the goalkeeper of faking an injury. Here's what the Hammers' boss told the media after the game (h/t dailystar.co.uk):

"I support a lot of the VAR stuff, I actually think the goalkeeper dives, he is faking an injury because he cannot get to the next one. He did the same on the first goal as well. The referee somehow gets that so wrong it is incredible."

The 59-year-old further termed the decision as 'scandalous':

"It is a scandalous decision, absolutely rotten from one of the supposedly elite referees. It doesn't say much about whoever sent him over from VAR as well - it is an unbelievable decision against us."

West Ham have gotten off to a wary start in their Premier League campaign. With only four points on the board from their first six league games, Moyes' side currently sit at the 18th spot in the league table.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel addresses Edouard Mendy's form

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in action

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy hasn't looked at his best since the start of the Premier League season. After a horrific error against Leeds United, the Blues' shot stopper was once again at fault for conceding West Ham's opening goal.

Chelsea fans across social media have poured forth their frustration with the situation. However, Tuchel is confident in the man who won the 2021 UEFA Best Goalkeeper award as he said (via football.london):

"I think at the moment he is a bit unlucky in what he is doing. In training, he is fantastic, and he is, in general, a very calm and self-reflective guy who is aware that he lacks a little bit of luck at the moment."

These words of encouragement might prove crucial in reducing the pressure Mendy must be feeling currently.

