"That's not a Premier League game of football" - Gary Neville questions quality on display in Manchester United v Manchester City draw

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville launched into a tirade after a dull 0-0 draw between the Red Devils and archrivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, April 6. The Englishman claimed that the lack of passion and hunger to win was extremely disappointing to see at Old Trafford.

While both teams created a bunch of chances, none of them were clear-cut. Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte sent a few long shots wide for United. Meanwhile, City's Egyptian star Omar Marmoush saw a couple of his strikes saved by Andre Onana.

After the full-time whistle, Neville lashed out at both sides for their lacklustre effort and desire to come out on top in a Manchester derby. He wasn't best pleased with the courtesies exchanged after the game either, claiming that it showed both sides' contentment with the result.

He said on Sky Sports:

"I get that 0-0's can happen, but that game today wasn't a game. That's not a Premier League game of football, its not representative of the league... I see them walking around at the end together, sort of shaking each other's hands and smiling with each other."

"Where was the disappointment that they played like that in a game or that they've drawn 0-0? There was no intensity whatsoever from them (Manchester City), and United are in a difficult moment but there's no intensity or risk from United to win the game. That's why I'm disappointed, it was such a drab affair, you don't normally see that," Neville added.

The draw meant that both sides maintained their position in the Premier League standings. Manchester City stayed one point behind Chelsea in fifth place (52 points), while Manchester United remained in 13th place (38 points).

"So robotic" - Gary Neville makes claim about dull 0-0 draw between Manchester United and Manchester City

Former England defender Gary Neville claimed that the 0-0 draw between archrivals Manchester United and Manchester City was so drab that it was almost 'robotic'.

Going into the game, Ruben Amorim's side were in desperate need of a win to find some positivity in what has otherwise been an abysmal EPL campaign. While United are in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, they are languishing in 13th place in the English top-flight.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Neville, who made 600 appearances for United between 1992 and 2011, said (via Daily Mail):

"So robotic, that game - and quite symptomatic, actually, of a lot of games that we're watching nowadays. It's not good enough. I feel disappointed. It's a Manchester Derby and it should have more blood, thunder, and risk, and courage involved in playing the game and trying to win the game than that."

Up next, Manchester United will be seen in action in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie against Olympique Lyon on Thursday, April 10.

