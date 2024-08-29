"That’s the problem" - Pundit believes Chelsea will not let Raheem Sterling join Arsenal or Manchester City for one key reason

Former footballer Vinnie Jones explained why he thinks Chelsea would not let Raheem Sterling join Arsenal or Manchester City. The former Blues midfielder suggested that the west London side would be unwilling to strengthen their rivals in a title race.

He said (via talkSPORT):

“I just read there, Sterling is only 29, he seems like he is 35, he has been around a long time. But what’s his next move? He is on massive wages. Who is going to take him? Someone like Manchester City or Arsenal? But do Chelsea want to help them win the league?

“If he went to someone like West Ham and that, at least Chelsea can say ‘we can control that if he takes half the wages’. He’s in a hard position really, Sterling. He is in a football position which is not really fair on the lad. I call it a football position. "

He added:

"I was in it many years ago when I nearly got transferred and then I had the hump. They put me in as captain of Wimbledon. I was then training with the kids. I don’t think Chelsea would want him to go somewhere and help them win the league, that’s the problem.”

This comes after new manager Enzo Maresca admitted that Sterling was not in his plans, explaining that he was looking for players of a different style.

The 29-year-old made a £47.5 million move from Manchester City to Chelsea two summers ago. He was considered a marquee signing for the Blues' new ownership. However, he has failed to impress, bagging just 14 league goals across his first two seasons in 59 appearances.

Chelsea now have the likes of Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk, and further options available. Hence, Sterling might struggle to find game time if he does not leave Stamford Bridge in the summer window.

Premier League side complete loan move for Chelsea star

Arrizabalaga has joined Bournemouth.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has completed a season-long loan move to AFC Bournemouth. The Spaniard was a part of the Blues' squad training away from the main team and was widely expected to leave. He's made 163 appearances for the club, keeping 59 clean sheets.

His contract was set to expire in the summer of 2025, which would have made him ineligible to go on loan. However, the 29-year-old has now signed a one-year extension with the west London side before going on loan.

Arrizabalaga spent last campaign on loan at Real Madrid, signed by Los Blancos after Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury in pre-season. However, he was eventually replaced in the midst of the campaign by Andriy Lunin. He made 20 appearances across competitions for them, keeping nine clean sheets.

