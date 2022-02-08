"That's ridiculous" - Fans make conflicting claims as Manchester United 07-08 get voted as the greatest side in Premier League history

Online publisher SPORTBible recently announced the 2007-08 Manchester United squad as the greatest Premier League side in history after a fan poll. The Red Devils won the league that season along with the Champions League.

However, many fans weren't happy with the decision at all, claiming there were other squads that deserved the title. Arsenal's 2003-04 Invincibles squad, Chelsea's 2004-05 squad and Manchester City's 2017-18 squad, among others, have been thrown into the mix.

Arsenal won the league unbeaten in the 2003-04 season, receiving the 'Invincibles' title and a Golden Premier League trophy.

Chelsea won the league in the 2004-05 season after having conceded the fewest goals in a season (12) and kept the most clean sheets (25) in a season.

Manchester City won the league in 2017-18 win the most number of points earned (100) and most goals scored (106) in a single season.

All of these teams had arguably much better achievements than the Manchester United squad of 2007-08. And that is exactly what a lot of fans took to Twitter to point out. Here are some of their reactions:

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva SPORTbible @sportbible It's official. Manchester United 07/08 have been voted as the greatest Premier League side ever. It's official. Manchester United 07/08 have been voted as the greatest Premier League side ever. https://t.co/gaLpOuiL68 Manchester City beat this team home and away that season and it was before Mansour takeover twitter.com/sportbible/sta… Manchester City beat this team home and away that season and it was before Mansour takeover twitter.com/sportbible/sta…

Joe Payne @Payne_Joe6



City centurions, Chelsea 04/05 12 goals conceded all year and Arsenal Invincibles. All got more points than this united team and set Prem records. @sportbible There’s 3 teams that achieved more than this team…City centurions, Chelsea 04/05 12 goals conceded all year and Arsenal Invincibles. All got more points than this united team and set Prem records. @sportbible There’s 3 teams that achieved more than this team… City centurions, Chelsea 04/05 12 goals conceded all year and Arsenal Invincibles. All got more points than this united team and set Prem records.

Daniel Regha @DanielRegha @sportbible Manchester United (07/08) isn't the greatest Premier League side ever, that's ridiculous. Chelsea's squad from 2004 to 2006 under Mourinho outclasses that of Man United; Other top teams are Arsenal 2003–2004, Liverpool 2018–19 & Man City 2017–18. Rate these EPL teams accordingly. @sportbible Manchester United (07/08) isn't the greatest Premier League side ever, that's ridiculous. Chelsea's squad from 2004 to 2006 under Mourinho outclasses that of Man United; Other top teams are Arsenal 2003–2004, Liverpool 2018–19 & Man City 2017–18. Rate these EPL teams accordingly.

England's most successful team @Andyjamieson76 @sportbible Liverpool came second in a league having lost 4 fewer games and with 17 more points. United fans should be banned from voting. @sportbible Liverpool came second in a league having lost 4 fewer games and with 17 more points. United fans should be banned from voting.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers



Trophies>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Records @sportbible When your team wins 3 in a row and an EPL/UCL double, then you have permission to speak.Trophies>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Records @sportbible When your team wins 3 in a row and an EPL/UCL double, then you have permission to speak. Trophies>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Records

🤫 @JamesGr4y @sportbible 98 99 won a treble. I don’t see how it can be anyone else @sportbible 98 99 won a treble. I don’t see how it can be anyone else

Manchester United looking for a comeback in the Premier League against Burnley

Whether United's 2007-08 squad is the best Premier League team or not is up for debate. But the fact that their current squad is miles off it is not.

They are fighting for a top-four finish in the league and face stiff competition from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

The Red Devils faced a humiliating defeat in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Middlesbrough on penalties last week.

The appointment of interim manager Ralf Rangnick in November hasn't changed much in the team. They continue to produce subpar performances against lower half teams.

The players have failed to step up when required and the signs are not good for United this season. They face a tough Round of 16 tie against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

But before that they have a few Premier League fixtures to go through. It starts with a trip to Burnley on Tuesday followed by a home game against Southampton on Saturday.

They currently sit in fourth position in the table but Arsenal and Tottenham have played fewer games than them. Both clubs can easily move above Manchester United if they win their games in hand.

Thus the Red Devils cannot afford any slip ups now and will look to put in a winning performance against Burnley.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava