"That’s Rudiger in a nutshell" - Jamie Carragher points out hilarious moment involving Chelsea star during Newcastle United win

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that Antonio Rudiger’s shoulder barge on Bruno Guimaraes in Chelsea’s win over Newcastle United was very typical of the German.

The footballer-turned-pundit believes the blend of aggression and intent Rudiger demonstrated against Newcastle pretty much sums up the player he is.

Chelsea and Newcastle United locked horns in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Despite playing at home, the Blues were having a hard time breaching the opposition defense, with the Magpies effortlessly thwarting most of their attempts.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Love @ToniRuediger !!! He is an entertainer as well as a brilliant footballer. Love @ToniRuediger!!! He is an entertainer as well as a brilliant footballer. https://t.co/sPFDQJx6U9

In the second half, the west Londoners’ attack-minded defender Rudiger decided to take matters into his own hands. He dashed forward with the ball before Guimaraes dispossessed him with a meaty tackle.

Chelsea players surrounded Newcastle’s January signing immediately, allowing Rudiger to recover from the tackle. Moments after recovering, the German charged towards the Brazilian and shoulder barged him to the ground.

Carragher found Rudiger’s actions rather amusing, noting that it was a perfect representation of the player. Laughing, the Liverpool star told Sky Sports Premier League (via Football.London):

“That’s Rudiger in a nutshell. Coming out running with the ball, trying to cause trouble and open the opposition up. He loses the ball, then somebody is getting it. This time it was Guimaraes.”

The match ultimately ended in favor of the home side, with Kai Havertz popping up with the winner in the 89th minute. The win saw Chelsea extend their winning run in the Premier League to five games.

They return to action with a trip to Lille for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday night.

Chelsea’s new owners should prioritize extending Antonio Rudiger’s contract

The Blues have been trying their best to extend Rudiger’s stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the ongoing season, but haven’t had any luck. Out of contract in June, the German international is inching closer to leaving the club on a free transfer.

Contract talks have become stagnant under Roman Abramovich, but things could change for the better under a new ownership. If the sale of the club goes through and a new owner arrives, extending Rudiger’s contract should be prioritized before anything else.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Antonio Rudiger was brilliant again!!! Lifted the crowd whenever he tackled, drove forward!!! Message to new owners, the first thing you must do is get Antonio Rudiger to sign a new contract. #CHENEW Antonio Rudiger was brilliant again!!! Lifted the crowd whenever he tackled, drove forward!!! Message to new owners, the first thing you must do is get Antonio Rudiger to sign a new contract. #CHENEW https://t.co/1LK7vQGhph

The centre-back has been one of the most consistent players in Europe this season and is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s system. Still only 29, Rudiger also has age on his side and should be able to serve the club for the coming years.

Irrespective of what his demands are, the Blues ought to have a sit-down with the defender and hash out his contract situation for good.

Edited by Samya Majumdar