“That’s not my style” – Antonio Rudiger comments on playing alongside ‘nice and elegant’ Chelsea teammate

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has opened up on his experience of playing alongside veteran centre-back Thiago Silva.

The Brazilian joined the Stamford Bridge outfit on a free transfer from PSG in 2020 and has been a key figure in their backline since then. Silva's partnership with Rudiger is among the best in the Premier League, with the Brazilian showing no signs of slowing down even at 37.

Rudiger said there is a lot to learn from Silva but insisted tjat their playing styles are different. Silva is more elegant in his play, while the German sees himself as one who is uncompromising in his approach.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Chelsea’s defence without Antonio Rüdiger and Thiago Silva…



Just not the same. Chelsea’s defence without Antonio Rüdiger and Thiago Silva… Just not the same. https://t.co/poI4J3W3rk

In an interview with DAZN, the 29-year-old was asked if there was something he could still learn from the former AC Milan man, to which Rudiger replied:

"When such a personality with such great experience plays alongside you, you naturally learn something. But I have my own style. Everything looks nice and elegant with Thiago, but that's not my style for me. I try to be more of a tough, uncompromising defender."

Silva has amassed 79 appearances for Chelsea across competitions, lifting three titles, including the UEFA Champions League.

He has also contributed seven goals - scoring five and assisting two. In January, he extended his stay by another year, keeping him at Stamford Bridge till June 2023. With Rudiger set to leave the club this summer, having signed a four-year contract with Real Madrid, Silva could have a new defensive partner next season.

GOAL @goal Antonio Rudiger has signed a four-year deal with Real Madrid Antonio Rudiger has signed a four-year deal with Real Madrid 📝 https://t.co/Wf9XJVNcDq

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger looking to bow out with FA Cup glory

Rudiger still has one more shot at silverware before departing, as Chelsea are set to play in the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday, May 14.

It's also the club's last chance to win another trophy this season, having bagged the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup last year. Leaving with FA Cup glory would be the perfect farewell for the 29-year-old, who has been among the best centre-backs of his generation.

