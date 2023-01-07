"That’s why he wasn't in the team" - Benfica coach on decision to drop Enzo Fernandez and when Chelsea target will be back in training

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has revealed that he dropped Enzo Fernandez from his matchday squad due to the player's actions amid speculation over a move to Chelsea. The German coach insists that the Argentine can now concentrate on the Primeira Liga side.

Schmidt said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“It's clear what Enzo Fernández did wasn't right, that’s why he wasn't in the team. I’m happy to announce from tomorrow I'll see Enzo in training. He is our player, we need him… now Enzo can focus on Benfica and football again”.

Fernandez has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after the Blues seemingly made Benfica aware that they would pay the player's €120 million release clause. However, Romano reports that Chelsea have only offered €85 million for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old flew to Argentina last week following the nation's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph without Benfica's permission. Moreover, Fernandez allegedly missed a full training day due to being in his native country. Schmidt dropped the player for tonight's (January 6) 1-0 win over Portimonense.

He shined at the World Cup with La Abiceleste, scoring one goal and providing an assist. The former River Plate midfielder was named the tournament's Best Young Player.

Benfica have been angered by Chelsea's attempts to sign Fernandez, believing they have attempted to turn the player's head. Schmidt said on the matter:

“There is a club that wants Enzo. They know we don't want to sell, they try to have the player on their side... It's a lack of respect and unacceptable, for them to drive the player 'crazy' they say they pay the clause and then want to negotiate?”

Chelsea are close to reaching an agreement over a three-year contract extension with N'Golo Kante

The Blues' fan-favorite looks set to stay.

Chelsea's pursuit of Fernandez may be in jeopardy, but they appear to be on the brink of sealing a new contract extension with Kante. The French midfielder's current deal expires at the end of the season. However, talks have moved positively over the player extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Foot Mercato reports that the Blues have made a contract offer to Kante that will keep him tied to the Premier League club until 2026. The ball is now in the midfielder's court regarding staying in west London.

2 x Premier League

1 x Europa League

1 x FA Cup

1 x World Cup

1 x Champions League



Kante arrived at the Bridge from Leicester City in 2016 and has been a mainstay in the side ever since. He has made 262 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists. This season has been difficult for the Frenchman as he has struggled with a hamstring injury, featuring just twice across competitions.

Yet, with proven experience and being renowned as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, Kante looks set to stay at Chelsea. He will be part of Graham Potter's revolution that is in dire need of a turnaround.

