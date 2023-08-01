“That’s why there’s nothing sorted yet” – Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool duo are ‘proper contenders’ to start opening game against Chelsea 

Jurgen Klopp recently revealed that Harvey Elliot and Dominik Szoboszlai are in the running to start for Liverpool against Chelsea. The Reds face Mauricio Pochettino's side in their first match of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13.

Liverpool have had a good pre-season and have scored four goals in all three of their matches. They next face Bayern Munich and Darmstadt before the Premier League season kicks off.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Bayern Munich, Klopp admitted that he has not finalized his starting XI against Chelsea. However, he backed Elliot and Szoboszlai to make it and said:

"Harvey (Elliott) and Dom (Szoboszlai) are proper contenders for the positions, definitely, and I think both proved why, both showed really exactly what we need in that position, so that's why there's nothing sorted yet. I don't sit here and know exactly which line-up will play against Chelsea."

"Why should I? Two pre-season games [to come], a lot of things can happen, but we will need all of them. Really, the young boys took the chance just to show up – I told them already a week ago or so in the dressing room and I said I saw a lot of young players in my career but this group is special," he added.

Liverpool have their midfield weakened this summer after a few departures. Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner were released, while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were sold to Saudi Arabian clubs.

Jurgen Klopp hints at one Liverpool player starting vs Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp recently hinted that Darwin Nunez could be starting for Liverpool against Chelsea. He stated that he was delighted with the striker's form and told the club's official website:

"Sometimes a player needs more time, that's how it is. You can see he is a handful, with his speed, his goal being there, smelling it and finishing it off. In training he has looked very good. Now two more games then Chelsea."

Nunez was signed last summer for a reported £85 million fee. He scored 15 goals in 42 matches and assisted four times.

The 24-year-old is battling Cody Gakpo for the starting spot this season and will have more pressure this season. The Reds are also without Roberto Firmino who was released earlier this summer.