"That’s three times what he’s really worth” - Former Liverpool player Dirk Kuyt claims Manchester City star Jack Grealish's value is nowhere near £100million

Sunday's encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City was a spectacular event between two formidable clubs eyeing the Premier League crown. Fans witnessed great individual performances from both teams. However, Manchester City's Jack Grealish, the most expensive signing by a Premier League team, had very little impact against The Reds and has come under the microscope.

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt criticized the former Aston Villa playmaker's price tag even before the encounter. He said:

“The hype and success of the Premier League has an effect on the players’ values. Just look at the price tags on them these days. Jack Grealish went for £100million to City. That’s three times the value of what he’s really worth.”

Pep Guardiola awarded the England international a start. However, he looked out of place before he was subbed off midway through the second half.

Jack Grealish's price tag inevitably draws a lot of attention, and more so because of the impact he has had so far. The 26-yar-old has featured in all seven Premier League matches this season. However, he has managed to find the back of the net only once, and has provided only one assist.

On the flip side, Grealish had staggering numbers last year. In fact, he scored two goals and provided three assists this time last year in a mind-bending game against Liverpool.

How is Jack Grealish's role different at Manchester City?

The English forward had a monumental impact at Aston Villa. He was the club's chief playmaker and had a notable impact on the roster.

At Manchester City, however, he joined an already handsome-looking roster which has had a massive impact on his attacking output and goal involvement.

Despite this, he has shown improvement in other areas. His pass completion at Manchester City stands at 89 percent compared to 79 percent at the same stage last season.

Be that as it may, it takes time for players to settle into a new team with new responsibilities. Manchester City's attack is second to none, and fans will have to show a little more patience.

Criticism around his price tag and recent performances is normal. But it's safe to say that Jack Grealish definitely has the ability to become successful at Manchester City.

