Twitter explodes as Liverpool and Manchester City share the spoils in Premier League classic

Liverpool and Manchester City played out one of the games of the 2021-22 Premier League season so far, as the two sides canceled each other out in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield. Both teams scored brilliant goals in what turned out to be a second-half for the ages, with Manchester City twice coming from behind to restore parity.
Pep Guardiola's side started the game strongly and took the game to Liverpool, as they attacked the Kop end in the first half. However, they were unable to put the ball in the back of the net despite their best efforts.
Liverpool grew into the game as the game went on and came out with a sense of urgency and purpose after the interval. The home side grew in stature and deservedly broke the deadlock in the 60th minute, as Sadio Mane slotted the ball past Ederson after a brilliant run from Mohamed Salah.
Manchester City didn't take too long to respond, though, with Phil Foden grabbing the equalizer with a driven left-footed effort into the bottom corner. The intensity of the game was arguably the best we've seen in the Premier League this season and Salah produced yet another crowning moment in Liverpool red, as he wriggled his way past multiple Manchester City players to score one of the goals of the season so far.
Just when Liverpool looked like they could take initiative in the Premier League title race, Kevin De Bruyne scored Manchester City's second equalizer of the night with a left-footed shot that found its way into the back of the net via a Joel Matip deflection.
Both managers seemed content with the result, but Guardiola was livid that James Milner wasn't sent off for what could've been a second bookable offense after a challenge on Bernardo Silva.
"It's a second yellow card. It's a second yellow card. It's too clear, but it's Anfield, it's Old Trafford... In this situation, the #ManCity player would've been sent off..."
Jurgen Klopp singled out Salah for special praise after the game and referred to the Egyptian winger as world-class after his wonder goal gave Liverpool the lead in the second half.
"If Cristiano scores or Messi scores that goal they say it is world class, Mo scores that goal because he is world class. He is one of the best players in the world, that's how it is."
On that note, here are the best reactions to what turned out to be an enthralling contest.
