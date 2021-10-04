Twitter explodes as Liverpool and Manchester City share the spoils in Premier League classic

Liverpool and Manchester City played out one of the games of the 2021-22 Premier League season so far, as the two sides canceled each other out in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield. Both teams scored brilliant goals in what turned out to be a second-half for the ages, with Manchester City twice coming from behind to restore parity.

Pep Guardiola's side started the game strongly and took the game to Liverpool, as they attacked the Kop end in the first half. However, they were unable to put the ball in the back of the net despite their best efforts.

Liverpool grew into the game as the game went on and came out with a sense of urgency and purpose after the interval. The home side grew in stature and deservedly broke the deadlock in the 60th minute, as Sadio Mane slotted the ball past Ederson after a brilliant run from Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool and Manchester City turn on the style in the second half to produce Premier League thriller

Manchester City didn't take too long to respond, though, with Phil Foden grabbing the equalizer with a driven left-footed effort into the bottom corner. The intensity of the game was arguably the best we've seen in the Premier League this season and Salah produced yet another crowning moment in Liverpool red, as he wriggled his way past multiple Manchester City players to score one of the goals of the season so far.

Just when Liverpool looked like they could take initiative in the Premier League title race, Kevin De Bruyne scored Manchester City's second equalizer of the night with a left-footed shot that found its way into the back of the net via a Joel Matip deflection.

Both managers seemed content with the result, but Guardiola was livid that James Milner wasn't sent off for what could've been a second bookable offense after a challenge on Bernardo Silva.

"It's a second yellow card. It's a second yellow card. It's too clear, but it's Anfield, it's Old Trafford... In this situation, the #ManCity player would've been sent off..."

Jurgen Klopp singled out Salah for special praise after the game and referred to the Egyptian winger as world-class after his wonder goal gave Liverpool the lead in the second half.

"If Cristiano scores or Messi scores that goal they say it is world class, Mo scores that goal because he is world class. He is one of the best players in the world, that's how it is."

On that note, here are the best reactions to what turned out to be an enthralling contest.

Liverpool FC @LFC Mo Salah is just absolutely unbelievable at football.



Squawka Football @Squawka Mohamed Salah has now scored in each of his last seven games for Liverpool:



⚽ vs. Chelsea

⚽ vs. Leeds

⚽ vs. Milan

⚽ vs. Palace

⚽ vs. Brentford

⚽⚽ vs. Porto

⚽ vs. Man City



Troll Football @TrollFootball Ruben Dias when Salah gets the ball



🍇 @pepe_19i This Salah Foden joint MOTM interview after the game This Salah Foden joint MOTM interview after the game https://t.co/wvwVDN5Ybo

is full of praise for Liverpool's Mo Salah. 🗣"I don't think there is any better player in the world." @Carra23 is full of praise for Liverpool's Mo Salah. 🗣"I don't think there is any better player in the world."



@Carra23 is full of praise for Liverpool's Mo Salah. https://t.co/abZ73jkVdL

#LIVMCI If Foden had a camera on his back this is all you’d see of Milner If Foden had a camera on his back this is all you’d see of Milner



#LIVMCI https://t.co/nGof0GiHik

City Xtra @City_Xtra Phil Foden: "I'm an honest guy, I don't like to go down. I like to stay on my feet, be honest. I'd like to see the ref give a free-kick or penalty for that [foul from Milner in the 1st half]. It happens, it's football, and I thought we handled it well..." [via @SkySportsPL Phil Foden: "I'm an honest guy, I don't like to go down. I like to stay on my feet, be honest. I'd like to see the ref give a free-kick or penalty for that [foul from Milner in the 1st half]. It happens, it's football, and I thought we handled it well..." [via @SkySportsPL]

Roy Keane on Phil Foden vs James Milner: “I think Milner has gone home in an ambulance tonight..." 😂💀 @footballdaily Roy Keane on Phil Foden vs James Milner: “I think Milner has gone home in an ambulance tonight..." 😂💀 @footballdaily



https://t.co/1kofSaT6U9

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Guardiola is furious as he believes Liverpool should have received a 2nd yellow. 📸 - Guardiola is furious as he believes Liverpool should have received a 2nd yellow. https://t.co/7oIR0bqq4B

#LFC #MCFC Guardiola in post-match press conference."The Premier League is the best league in the world. What a game. For both teams, both clubs." Guardiola in post-match press conference.



"The Premier League is the best league in the world. What a game. For both teams, both clubs."



#LFC #MCFC

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Pep Guardiola: "I love the Premier League. Congratulations Liverpool and their players. That's why the last years both teams were fighting to win the Premier League. In general more than satisfied with the week we had." #awlive [bbc] Pep Guardiola: "I love the Premier League. Congratulations Liverpool and their players. That's why the last years both teams were fighting to win the Premier League. In general more than satisfied with the week we had." #awlive [bbc]

Roy Keane and @Carra23 are full or praise for Pep Guardiola and say Manchester City are still the team to beat. https://t.co/JpFbZ9onOV

#LFC #MCFC Guardiola: "Liverpool for me remain one of the best three teams in the world." Guardiola: "Liverpool for me remain one of the best three teams in the world."



#LFC #MCFC

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva This is why I’ll always love Foden. He always plays with passion for the badge cos he’s a City fan like us This is why I’ll always love Foden. He always plays with passion for the badge cos he’s a City fan like us

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva PHIL FODEN YOU’RE THE BEST YOUNGSTER IN THE WORLD!!!! PHIL FODEN YOU’RE THE BEST YOUNGSTER IN THE WORLD!!!!

Boring James Milner @BoringMilner I just asked Phil Foden to stop running so quickly at me. It's very tiring. I just asked Phil Foden to stop running so quickly at me. It's very tiring.

Madrid Fan @cristiano_peak Unpopular opinion: Salah is a better premier league player than Ronaldo ever been. Unpopular opinion: Salah is a better premier league player than Ronaldo ever been.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan Salah’s goal today was so similar to that goal vs Spurs at home in 2017/18. Probably his two best ever goals. Both had the shine taken off them by late equalisers to make it 2-2. Salah’s goal today was so similar to that goal vs Spurs at home in 2017/18. Probably his two best ever goals. Both had the shine taken off them by late equalisers to make it 2-2.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Salah is World Class. Club rivalry doesn't come in to it Salah is World Class. Club rivalry doesn't come in to it

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Salah on his goal: "I think it would be more special if it won the game. It is what it is. A good goal nothing much to say." Salah on his goal: "I think it would be more special if it won the game. It is what it is. A good goal nothing much to say."

LORD KSI @KSI Might have to start giving Salah the respec he deserves Might have to start giving Salah the respec he deserves

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP On current form it is fair to say Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world. He has to go very close to the next Ballon D'Or. That close control in the box and finishing on his weak foot is world class. On current form it is fair to say Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world. He has to go very close to the next Ballon D'Or. That close control in the box and finishing on his weak foot is world class.

Josh @KloppStyle as a fanbase we have a responsibility to start pushing Salah Ballon D’Or propaganda as a fanbase we have a responsibility to start pushing Salah Ballon D’Or propaganda

