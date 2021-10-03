Twitter explodes as PSG and Lionel Messi fall to shock 2-0 defeat against Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost their first Ligue 1 game of the season, as Lionel Messi tasted defeat for the first time in the French capital against Rennes. Mauricio Pochettino and co were well beaten on the night, as they lost 2-0 away from home ahead of the international break.
PSG's destructive front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Messi failed to produce the goods on the night, with the home side turning on the style to record a famous victory. Marco Verratti started his first league game since returning from injury, with the Italian midfielder partnering Idrissa Gueye in the middle of the park.
Messi hit the post with a stunning free-kick in the first half, but that was as close as PSG got, as Rennes took the lead at the stroke of the interval through Gaetan Laborde.
Lionel Messi still waiting for his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG
PSG suffered another crushing blow less than a minute into the second half, as Flavian Tait doubled the home side's lead. Mbappe put the ball into the back of the net in the 68th minute, but the Frenchman's goal was ruled out for offside.
In the closing stages of the game, PSG saw a lot of the ball, but they were unable to break down a stubborn Rennes defense, as the home side held on for a deserved victory. PSG are still first in the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points from nine games, but their first defeat of the season serves as a bit of a reality check ahead of the international break.
As Lionel Messi and the Parisian giants succumbed to an unexpected defeat, here are the best reactions from the game.
Also Read
Also Read: Paul Merson's predictions for Liverpool vs Manchester City and other Premier League GW 7 fixtures
Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here