"That's the only way of beating Bayern to the title" - Christopher Nkunku explains what Leipzig must do to win Bundesliga

RB Leipzig superstar Christopher Nkunku has explained what his team should do to beat Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title next season.

The Frenchman, who was named Bundesliga player of the season last term, enjoyed a remarkable 2021-22 campaign. Nkunku netted 32 goals and registered 20 assists in 51 appearances across competitions as Leipzig went on to win the DFB-Pokal.

Domenico Tedesco's men beat Freiburg on penalties to be crowned winners of the cup competition. However, Leipzig were only able to finish fourth in the Bundesliga. At the end of 34 games, they were 19 points adrift of champions Bayern.

With Leipzig now preparing to face Bayern in the DFL Supercup, Nkunku has suggested how they can beat the Bundesliga champions in the race for the league title next season.

In an interview conducted by Bundesliga, he stated:

“The key will be to remain consistent. As we saw last season, we started poorly and couldn’t win the title. And in my first season at Leipzig, we started well and were in first place in December but then dropped down.

"Consistency is key – winning matches all the time. That’s the only way of beating Bayern to the title.”

Earlier this summer, Nkunku signed a two-year contract extension with Leipzig that runs until 2026. As such, rumors linking the 24-year-old France international with a move away from Leipzig this summer have come to an end.

Nkunku says Leipzig will do 'everything' to beat Bayern in Supercup

Although the official season is yet to start, Nkunku admits the DFL Supercup is the perfect opportunity for Leipzig to make a statement.

RB Leipzig English @RBLeipzig_EN



As we count down to



#WeAreLeipzig #RBLFCB The first trophy of the season is up for grabs tomorrow!As we count down to #Supercup2022 , check out our head-to-head of the two squads 🤓 The first trophy of the season is up for grabs tomorrow! 🏆As we count down to #Supercup2022, check out our head-to-head of the two squads 🤓🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig #RBLFCB

Despite the fact that Bayern will not give up on the opportunity to retain the trophy, Nkunku says Leipzig will try and do everything they can to secure silverware.

“It is a trophy. Bayern will be determined to win this trophy just like we are. I don’t think we have yet reached our highest level as the season has not started yet. But it is an important match in our preparation for the season.”

“I hope we will win. We will do everything we can to get the win in front of our fans in the stadium. I’m sure it will be a great game in any case.”

Nkunku also spoke about the addition of Sadio Mane to an already strong Bayern side. The attacker believes the decision taken by a world-class player like Mane to join the Bundesliga speaks highly of the quality of the league.

He also backed Mane to score 'lots of goals' after his transfer to the Allianz Arena.

“It shows that the league is of a very high quality – the fact that players like Mané have chosen to come here. It underlines the quality of the league, and his arrival will raise that level even further. I’m sure they will get lots of goals in the Bundesliga.”

The DFL Supercup will be held at the Red Bull Arena on 31st July, Sunday at 12:00 AM IST. Leipzig have never won the competition in their history.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far