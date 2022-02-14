"That’s the way Manchester United want to play"- Terry Phelan says Erik ten Hag could turnaround fortunes at Old Trafford 

Former Republic of Ireland international Terry Phelan has backed Erik ten Hag to become Manchester United's next permanent manager. The 54-year-old feels that the Dutchman's brand of football is something United fans want to see at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's Ajax have been on a roll this season. They have won each of their six UEFA Champions League group stage matches and are at the top of the table in the Eredivisie as well. His style of play and management has made him one of the most sought-after managers in Europe.

During a recent media interaction ahead of the Champions League Round of 16 ties, Phelan was asked if the current Ajax boss would be a suitable candidate to take up the job at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old said Ten Hag would have to first analyze if he would be able to implement his style of play at United. Phelan also said the Dutch tactician would need to remodel the current squad based on his philosophy.

"Does he want to go to Manchester United? Can he play that brand of football? Will he be able to get the players? Will he have the money to improve Manchester United? This is the questions he will be asking himself."

"I’m sure the managers they have added. If the likes of Mourinho can’t do it, then who can do it? I think what he has to do is if he wants to go to Manchester United, he has to look at the situation, look at the players, who he wants, who he doesn’t want and get them out quickly and get his own players in as quickly as possible. That’s what I would be thinking if I’m going to Manchester United," said Phelan.

When further quizzed on whether Ten Hag would be the right man for Manchester United, Phelan affirmed that he does fit the bill. However, he warned fans not to expect immediate success from him.

"With his brand of football and way of thinking, yes! I think that’s the way Manchester United want to play. But it is going to take him a couple of years. He is not going to go in there straightaway and be able to implement what he wants. It’s going to take him a few years," said Phelan.

The former Manchester City defender also said Ten Hag ticks the boxes when it comes to playing style, attitude, and in his methods of getting the best out of his players.

Phelan concluded by saying if the Dutch tactician is given all the resources, he can turnaround the fortunes for the record Premier League champions.

"They have had a lot of managers in there, why not give him a go? But it’s up to him. If he gets all the resources, I’m sure he probably can change the fortunes of Manchester United around," said Phelan.

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold wants Erik Ten Hag as the next manager

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Erik Ten Hag and Pochettino are the two front runners for the Erik Ten Hag and Pochettino are the two front runners for the #MUFC managerial job - decision in coming months. [ @FabrizioRomano , YT] ✅ Erik Ten Hag and Pochettino are the two front runners for the #MUFC managerial job - decision in coming months. [@FabrizioRomano, YT] 🇳🇱🇦🇷

The managerial position at Manchester United has been a topic of debate across Europe, with many names being linked to the job. The two standout names have been Ten Hag and current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, according to recent reports, it seems like the Dutch tactician could land the job as United CEO Richard Arnold favors him over Pochettino. This comes after news that many of the current players want the former Tottenham boss to take over next summer.

Even interim manager Ralf Rangnick seems to be a fan of the Ajax boss and remains adamant that Ten Hag is the right man to lead a long-term project at the club.

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 - 1st Leg): Paris vs Real Madrid – LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on February 16, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch UEFA Champions League 2021-22 (Round 16 - 1st Leg): Sporting CP vs Man City – LIVE on SONY TEN 1 (English) channels on February 16, 2022, from 1:30 am IST.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian