“That’s what we’re chasing next” - Chelsea star Malo Gusto makes ambition clear after Blues enjoy ‘powerful’ season

Malo Gusto has sent a strong message to Chelsea fans ahead of the new season. The French defender believes that the two trophies they won last season have made them hungry for more.Taking to Instagram, Gusto posted clips of himself enjoying his season break while also training to stay fit for the new season. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video also had a voice-over from the right-back, who sent a clear message to the fans. He admitted that the silverware last season made everyone happy around him and the players now want more. He said:&quot;We won two trophies, we're club World Cup champions, when you watch yourself back, the images, what it did to people around you, you know it's something powerful, it's what we play for really, these moments. There are still even bigger trophies to go after, that's what we're chasing next.&quot;Gusto also commented on Enzo Maresca's side after the FIFA Club World Cup and told the club website:&quot;Everyone knows that we are a young team. We have a lot of top talent, and we have managed to create something good between us. We're very close-knit, which, as I said, given that we're young, means we all have pretty much the same interests, so that obviously helps. We're really happy to win this kind of trophy on the international stage.&quot;Gusto played a key role in the FIFA Club World Cup, assisting Cole Palmer for the first goal in their 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final. The Chelsea defender also played five matches in the UEFA Conference League title win.Malo Gusto heaped praise on Chelsea teammate after FIFA Club World Cup winMalo Gusto also spoke about Cole Palmer to Chelsea's website after the FIFA Club World Cup win and said that the Englishman was a key part of the dressing room. He claimed that the 23-year-old was always in his own world, but knew when to lighten the mood and said:&quot;Everyone knows him now, and everyone knew him before, too. He's a top player, like many others in this team. He did us a lot of good on Sunday, so we can be happy. He's always a bit in his own world, a bit reserved, but he's a very good person. He knows when to speak up and he knows how to be funny to lighten the mood a bit. We all get along really well, and it’s great to have players like him in the team.&quot;Chelsea face Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan in their shortened pre-season this month. They take on Crystal Palace in the first match of the league season on August 17.