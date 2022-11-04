"That's why" - Bruno Fernandes claims Manchester United youngster did not get chances because of his attitude

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has claimed that youngster Alejandro Garnacho did not get chances earlier this season due to his attitude.

The Spanish-born Argentine youth international scored the only goal for the Red Devils as they secured a 1-0 win against Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Europa League.

The youngster scored his first senior goal for the Red Devils in his second-ever start for the club.

In the process, he has become Manchester United's youngest-ever non-English goalscorer in Europe, breaking a record previously set by George Best in 1964.

Fernandes has insisted that the Argentine prodigy did not have the best attitude during the pre-season but is now training well. He told BT Sport, as quoted by The Mirror:

"He was good, but he knows that we expect a lot from him. Obviously he's still really young, he's doing really well."

"He was not at his best at the beginning of the season. On the tour he didn't have the best attitude that he should have had, and that's why he didn't get his chances until now."

"He's getting his chances because he's training better, having a different attitude and deserving his chances."

Fernandes has also claimed the same in another interview after the game and insisted that everyone at the club is happy with Garnacho's progress. He told MUTV, as quoted by The Mirror:

"He didn't get his chances before because he was not good enough in training and not good enough mentality-wise."

"He's changed that, that's why he's getting chances. Everyone is really happy for him and pleased with his goal."

Manchester United have been dealt a major blow as transfer target signs a new deal

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a major blow in their potential pursuit of FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

The Portuguese international has signed a new five-year deal with the Dragons, ending speculation over his future.

Costa was believed to have a £52 million (€59.5 million) release clause in his previous deal at Estadio do Dragao.

However, that has now risen to €75 million following the new extension he signed, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Costa has been widely linked with a move to Manchester United with David de Gea having entered the final year of his deal.

