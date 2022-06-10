"That's what will happen" - Gary Lineker makes blunt transfer admission about Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Former FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Gary Lineker cannot see Sadio Mane staying at Liverpool beyond the summer transfer window. The 30-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Lineker believes Mane will be moving to the Bundesliga provided both clubs can agree upon a transfer fee. As things stand, the Reds have rejected two offers for the Senegalese star.

According to recent reports, Liverpool turned down an offer worth £30 million which included various add-ons. One of those was Mane winning the Ballon d'Or in three consecutive seasons.

The former player-turned-pundit was quoted as saying the following (via the Liverpool Echo):

"I think it’s very unlikely Mane will stay now, it seems to be a matter of time before he goes to Bayern Munich if they can agree a fee that’s what will happen."

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mane has decided to leave Anfield this summer. The 30-year-old has won plenty of titles with the Reds and is now seeking a new challenge in his career. It is worth mentioning that the former Southampton star currently has just one year remaining on his current contract at Anfield.

It is best for Liverpool to cash in on a player who does not want to stay at the club beyond this summer rather than see him leave on a free transfer next season.

Mane will not be the only Reds attacker to leave the club in the summer. Liverpool have already confirmed the departure of Divock Origi, who will depart on a free transfer after his contract expired at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Liverpool have been active this summer

Jurgen Klopp's side have been active in the transfer market so far this summer. The Reds have already completed a signing and are reportedly looking to bring in two more players to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Merseyside club have confirmed the arrival of Fabio Carvalho from newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham. The 19-year-old attacker will officially join the club on July 1.

The Reds are currently working on bringing in two new players this summer in the form of Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay. According to This is Anfield, Ramsay is close to completing his move from Scottish side Aberdeen in a deal worth around £4 million.

The 2022 UEFA Champions League finalists are also looking to bring in Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are in advanced talks with the Portuguese side at the moment.

