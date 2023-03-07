“That’s what we will try to do” – Lionel Messi opens up on PSG’s state of mind ahead of crucial Bayern Munich clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has shared his thoughts on their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on March 8.

The Parisians will face the Bavarians away in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. Bayern won the first leg 1-0 at the Parc des Princes courtesy of Kingsley Coman's second-half strike.

That loss was the third in succession across competitions for Christophe Galtier's side. However, they have since bounced back and will enter the second leg against Bayern on a three-match winning streak.

Speaking about PSG's form and their mindset ahead of the crucial game on Wednesday, Messi told the Ligue 1 website:

"It's true, we are fighting for the title. I think that in the last game against [Olympique] Marseille we improved, and the team got stronger with these wins. Now, we will try to do things right and we'll give everything to try to turn the tables on Bayern and qualify. That's everyone's objective."

He added:

"It's important to arrive at the match in this state of mind. Now we're going to Munich, where we're going to play a very tough match, very difficult, just like the first one. Everything will be decided on small details, especially as it is very difficult to win in their stadium."

Messi asserted that the Ligue 1 giants can make a comeback and qualify for the next round of the Champions League, saying:

"But I think that if we do things right, we are capable of turning things around. We want to continue our journey in the Champions League. And that's what we will try to do."

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to bear PSG's responsibility with Neymar out for the season

In a big blow for PSG, superstar forward Neymar Jr. will need to undergo ligament repair surgery on his ankle. This will keep the Brazilian attacker out of action for three to four months, effectively ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Neymar had registered 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions this season before suffering the injury in his side's 4-3 win over LOSC Lille last month.

While PSG have a catalog of good players, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe for the rest of the season.

The Frenchman has scored 30 goals and provided eight assists in 30 games across competitions this season. Messi, meanwhile, has contributed 18 goals and 16 assists in 29 games across competitions.

