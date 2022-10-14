"That's what we will try" – Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool plan to counter threat from 'best striker in the world' Erling Haaland

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opened up about his team's strategy to restrict the threat of in-form striker Erling Haaland in their upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday (October 16).

Haaland, 22, arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £51 million earlier this summer. He opened his new chapter with a toothless debut in the Community Shield in July.

However, since then, the Norwegian has scored a whopping 20 goals and contributed three assists in just 12 matches across all competitions. A left-footed poacher with considerable pace and power, Haaland has been the talk of the town.

Earlier this month, the Norwegian became the first player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home Premier League matches. He subsequently also became the fastest player to score 15 Premier League goals.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Klopp heaped praise on Haaland and asserted that his team must aim to stop his supply line. He told reporters (via Liverpool Echo):

"[He is] probably best striker in the world so we have to make sure he doesn't get many balls. That's what we will try. Against City, [the fact] is if you close Haaland down with too many players, you open up gaps for all the other world-class players. It doesn't make life easier."

He continued:

"He has the combination of being pretty physical and technical. He knows where the offsides are, reads it well. So many things that make a striker, and at City, he has some of the best players around him setting up goals. It's a perfect fit."

Liverpool are currently tenth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 10 points from eight games. Meanwhile, the Cityzens are in second place with 23 points.

Paul Merson predicts outcome of upcoming Liverpool-Manchester City clash

In his column for Sportskeeda, former England forward Paul Merson predicted a 3-1 win for Manchester City against Liverpool. He wrote:

"Erling Haaland will be up against Virgil van Dijk this weekend, and I think the latter will find it a little difficult against the Premier League's leading goalscorer. This will be an interesting challenge for both players."

He added:

"Manchester City have got Haaland and will still win a lot of games this season. I don't see how Liverpool are going to stop them from scoring at least two goals this weekend."

