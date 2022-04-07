“That is a shame” – Marco van Basten reacts to reports claiming Erik ten Hag is heading to Manchester United

Dutch legend Marco van Basten has admitted that he is not pleased with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag's proposed move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been on the hunt for a new manager ahead of the summer, with several candidates said to be in the running for the job. However, the club's search for a new boss appears to be nearing an end.

Manchester United have zeroed in on Ajax coach Ten Hag as their preferred candidate to take charge of the club in the summer. The Old Trafford outfit are now set to finalize the Dutchman's appointment as their new permanent manager.

Red Devils director Richard Arnold and joint-chairman Joel Glazer have reportedly chosen Ten Hag as the club's next manager. The Premier League giants are expected to announce the 52-year-old's imminent arrival soon.

Van Basten, though, is not thrilled about Ten Hag leaving the Netherlands to take charge of Manchester United. The former Ajax striker is of the view that the manager's departure is a blow for Dutch football. He told Ziggo Sport [via Voetbal Primeur]:

"I think it's a shame, because I prefer Dutch football to be helped than English football. We are already losing so much from the Netherlands. The competition is already being milked out and smaller. That's a shame. But I think he would do well at Manchester United."

Ten Hag reportedly has a €2.5 million release clause in his deal with Ajax. Manchester United are said to be prepared to pay the sum as they look to bring an end to their managerial hunt.

Manchester United could announce Erik ten Hag's arrival next week

The Red Devils are closing in on the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager. Talks are said to be progressing quickly and there are suggestions that an agreement will be reached in the coming days.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Old Trafford outfit could announce the Dutchman's appointment as early as next week. Ten Hag is now in line to be in charge of the club next season.

#MUFC It is expected that an Erik ten Hag’s announcement as Man Utd manager will be made towards the end of next week, with ten Hag now discussing details over a contract. It is expected that an Erik ten Hag’s announcement as Man Utd manager will be made towards the end of next week, with ten Hag now discussing details over a contract.#MUFC

The 52-year-old, though, will remain with Ajax until the end of the current season. The Amsterdam giants are hopeful of winning the domestic double over the rest of the campaign.

Ten Hag and Co currently sit atop the Eredivisie table with 69 points from 28 matches. They are also scheduled to face PSV Eindhoven in the final of the Dutch Cup on April 17th.

