"That is still on my mind" - Ex-Liverpool star who asked to leave club after Arne Slot’s arrival says he wants to return to Anfield 

Former Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has expressed his desire to return to Anfield one day, despite leaving the club to secure regular playing time. The Dutch centre-back, who joined Brentford in August, revealed that he had informed the club of his wish to depart even before pre-season training began under new head coach Arne Slot.

Ad

Van den Berg, 23, failed to make a senior appearance for the Reds after signing from PEC Zwolle in 2021. Instead, he gained experience through loan spells at Preston North End, Schalke, and Mainz before making a permanent switch to Brentford.

Since arriving in West London, he has become an important figure for Thomas Frank’s side, featuring in 20 Premier League matches. Although primarily a centre-back, Frank has also deployed him as a right-back, further showcasing his versatility.

Ad

Trending

Currently sidelined with a minor knee injury that he sustained during Brentford’s 1-0 win over West Ham earlier this month, Van den Berg is expected to return to action in the coming weeks.

Despite focusing on his current stint with Brentford, he has admitted that a future return to the Merseyside club remains an ambition.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, Van den Berg revealed that, while he knew leaving Liverpool was the best move for his development, he still harbors dreams of playing for the club again.

Ad

"Before pre-season started, I had already told the club that I wanted to leave and play regular minutes. I would be lying if I said I did not dream of returning to Liverpool one day. That is still on my mind. But for now, it was better for my career to take a different path and play consistently," he said via Sports Bible.

Ad

Sepp van den Berg left Liverpool in search of greener pastures

The Reds initially wanted to keep him after being impressed with his performances in pre-season, but Sepp van den Berg insisted on making a move in search of game time. He said:

"After pre-season, Liverpool indicated that I had done so well they wanted me to stay. But I didn’t really see that happening for myself. It was all my choice, and I’m happy that I now play in the Premier League every week."

For now, Van den Berg remains committed to Brentford as he continues to develop in England’s top flight. However, his comments leave the door open for a potential return to the Merseyside club in the future, should the opportunity arise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback