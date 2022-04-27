"That would be my tactics" - Agbonlahor names Liverpool weak link Villarreal could target to cause UCL upset

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested how Villarreal could look to break through Liverpool's defense in their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash on April 27.

The two sides have had impressive campaigns' in Europe's elite club competition this season. Liverpool dominated the likes of Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have been the underdog story of the tournament, having defeated Juventus and Bayern Munich en route to the semi-finals.

Jurgen Klopp's defense has been renowned for its consistency all season long with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson flourishing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is having yet another stellar season at right-back, having contributed 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. However, the 22-year-old's defensive capabilities have been questioned throughout the season despite his obvious threat going forward.

It is this that Agbonlahor feels that Villarreal should look to make the most of. He used Everton forward Anthony Gordon's performance against Liverpool as an example. The 21-year-old forward caused Alexander-Arnold many problems during the Merseyside Derby on April 24.

Agbonlahor spoke on talkSPORT about how the La Liga side should look to target Alexander-Arnold during the Champions League encounter.

He said:

“How good was [Anthony] Gordon on Trent [Alexander]-Arnold? And I know Trent [Alexander]-Arnold is an amazing footballer, but he’s the weakness defensively. So if I’m Villarreal tonight, I’m putting my quickest possible player on that left hand side on Trent [Alexander]-Arnold."

He added:

“Gordon, every time he was up against him, got past him. So that would be my tactics, even though you would probably get [Ibrahima] Konate come over and cover anyway. But it would definitely be to target that right-back side.”

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Trent Alexander Arnold takes out Anthony Gordon! Trent Alexander Arnold takes out Anthony Gordon! #MerseysideDerby 😬 Trent Alexander Arnold takes out Anthony Gordon! #MerseysideDerby https://t.co/Fuz6uSybuu

Villarreal's quickest winger is Arnaut Danjuma, and the Dutchman has been the Yellow Submarine's main threat all season.

Liverpool will be wary of Villarreal's threat on the counter

Alexander-Arnold's defensive vulnerabilities were questioned against Everton

Villarreal can be expected to set-up a low-block as they did in their prior tie against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals that reaped rewards. On the counter, they struck in the dying embers of the second-leg through Samuel Chukwueze in the second leg of the tie. They drew the game 1-1 and progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Samuel Chukwueze comes off the bench and scores huge goal for Unai Emery's side.



Bayern are heading out of the Champions League!



#UCL VILLARRAEL HAVE SNATCHED IT LATE IN MUNICH!!Samuel Chukwueze comes off the bench and scores huge goal for Unai Emery's side.Bayern are heading out of the Champions League! VILLARRAEL HAVE SNATCHED IT LATE IN MUNICH!! 😱Samuel Chukwueze comes off the bench and scores huge goal for Unai Emery's side. Bayern are heading out of the Champions League!#UCL https://t.co/bPZHoo6yrX

Villarreal manager Unai Emery will be hoping his side can manage a similar story against Liverpool. The La Liga side will need to make the most of any opportunity they get.

Danjuma will be the man Liverpool will be fearful of the most, certainly if he is up against Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutch winger has six goals and one assist in 10 Champions League games.

Edited by Aditya Singh