"That is not a team, it is a mess" - Jamie Carragher explains why he's 'delighted' by PSG's UCL elimination against Bayern Munich

Jamie Carragher has not shied away from admitting that he is pleased to see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) crashing out of the UEFA Champions League.

Les Parisiens faced Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (March 8). They went into the game looking to overturn a one-goal deficit.

However, things did not go according to plan for PSG as they suffered a disheartening 2-0 defeat, losing 3-0 on aggregate. Goals from Serge Gnabry and former Parisian forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting sunk the visitors.

The Ligue 1 giants have notably failed to get past the Round of 16 in five of the last seven seasons. Many consider the record to be abysmal as the team boast some of the best players in the world in the shape of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Carragher has nevertheless said that he is delighted to see PSG crash out of the competition. The Liverpool legend reckons the club's continuous failure in the Champions League shows how important it is for a team to play as a unit.

"I am delighted that PSG have gone out," Carragher said on CBS Sports (via The Daily Mail). "I just don't like the whole setup - everything about it. That is not a team, it is a mess. Five years of the last seven, they have gone out at the round of 16. They have spent more money than anyone."

"They have the best players in the world. And this is brilliant because it shows you how important it is to actually be a team. It is really important in football. We love individuals within a team but that is not a team. Kylian Mbappe has got to leave that club."

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



is not sad to see PSG go out and believes Kylian Mbappe has to leave Paris. "I'm glad they are out. They are not a team, they're just a mess..." @Carra23 is not sad to see PSG go out and believes Kylian Mbappe has to leave Paris. "I'm glad they are out. They are not a team, they're just a mess..."@Carra23 is not sad to see PSG go out and believes Kylian Mbappe has to leave Paris. 👀 https://t.co/JPFYkCpU86

It remains to be seen if PSG's Champions League exit will lead to Christophe Galtier being sacked as their manager.

PSG turn attention towards winning Ligue 1

Les Parisiens began their 2022-23 season on a high, winning the Trophee des Champions in July last year. They have also been at the top of the Ligue 1 table since the start of the campaign.

However, the Parisians have not been at their best since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They were eliminated from the Coupe de France last month and have now been knocked out of the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 title is all that is left for Galtier and Co. to play for this season. Boasting an eight-point lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille, the club will hope to retain their crown with hiccups.

Poll : 0 votes