"That is why we are top of the league" - Gabriel Jesus details key reason for Arsenal's incredible performances this season

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus has revealed why his side are top of the Premier League table at the moment. The Brazilian striker attributed the Gunners' stellar form this season to strong bonding and camaraderie within the team.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus.



A documentary series in partnership with Coming soon...Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus.A documentary series in partnership with @adidasfootball Coming soon...Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus.A documentary series in partnership with @adidasfootball. https://t.co/XYqWZXoYBm

Jesus said in an interview with The Independent:

“The team are doing so good. I think no one here is the main man. Everyone is together. When I got injured, we were sure Eddie (Nketiah) could go there and help us – and he did it. (Leandro) Trossard came in and did it as well. So everyone is together, to be champions of this big, big competition, we need not only 11 players."

He added:

“I believe when you have a good relationships among team-mates. Everything on the pitch works well. That is why we are top of the league. We are playing good football. We understand each other. It’s very good to be a family.”

Arsenal have had an exceptional campaign in the English top tier this season. Mikel Arteta's side have won 22 of their 28 league fixtures this term.

Most recently, the Gunners secured an emphatic 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka and a brace from in-form Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal's win over Palace saw them move eight points clear at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Manchester City. However, the Cityzens do have a game in hand.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can win their first Premier League trophy since the iconic 2003/04 campaign.

“I wanted to be involved" - Arsenal star opens up about injury woes this season and return to Premier League action

Jesus also spoke about his injury issues this season. The Brazil international suffered a knee injury during his national side's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign and was sidelined for three months as a result.

Arsenal @Arsenal Four goals, three points. One BIG win. Four goals, three points. One BIG win. https://t.co/sAj1S78Lz3

Despite being unable to contribute on the pitch, the Arsenal star stated that he was determined to remain involved with the team. Jesus said in the aforementioned interview:

“I wanted to be involved. I was injured but in my mind I was involved. I was like, ‘I need to talk, I need to try to help them with something by talking and seeing the games – so that’s why… there were a few players doing that (at City). It was a long and very bad injury."

He returned to Premier League action on March 12 after completing his recovery. The Brazilian added:

"Now I am back, fully fit. At the same time I am so happy because the team are doing so good. We keep the distance to second (place), so that’s good."

Jesus has recorded five goals and six assists in 16 league appearances for Arsenal this season.

