"That is what we want" - Erik ten Hag makes clear statement about Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford. The Portuguese goal machine has reportedly made it known that he intends to leave the Theater of Dreams this summer.

However, new Manchester United boss Ten Hag has voiced an opposing opinion over the last few weeks, insisting that Ronaldo remains a vital part of his season. Speaking to the press after the Red Devils saw off Southampton, the Dutch manager responded to questions about Ronaldo's future (via The Independent):

“We played with him. So we want him to stay. That is what we want. I hope so.”

The manager also expressed that he was generally satisfied with the forwards at the club:

“We have Cristiano Ronaldo, we have Anthony Martial, we have Marcus Rashford, so then we are OK.”

Ronaldo only arrived at Old Trafford a year ago from Juventus after over a decade away from the club but the legendary striker is already looking to leave. The Portuguese international still has another year on his contract, and despite finishing as the club's highest goalscorer last season, he has openly looked for a way out.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wages and age seem to be the biggest hindrances in his bid to leave Old Trafford, with many clubs balking at the prospect of his wage demands. However, with Ten Hag insistent that he would like the striker to remain at the club, he might not get his move after all.

Manchester United could see Cristiano Ronaldo leave for Napoli: Reports

Erik ten Hag may want the Portuguese superstar to remain at Old Trafford, but this might not happen based on recent reports about a potential Serie A move. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli regarding a move ahead of the fast approaching transfer deadline day.

Apparently, Mendes is hoping that Napoli can agree to a swap deal which will see exciting striker Victor Osimhen move to Manchester United in exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Ronaldo's wages could be potentially problematic for The Partenopei, which could easily see the deal fail. Apart from this, the Italian side have valued Osimhen in the triple-digit range, which could see the Red Devils struggle to buy him.

With the transfer window set to close in mere days, Cristiano Ronaldo's future will likely be decided very soon, and perhaps Ten Hag may be able to keep the superstar.

