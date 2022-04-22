"That is what will be considered a success" - Dimitar Berbatov explains what Erik ten Hag must do to be a hit at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov feels Erik ten Hag must lead the Red Devils to Premier League glory to be considered a success at the club.

Manchester United have brought an end to their search for a new boss with Ten Hag's appointment. The Ajax coach, who has signed a three-year deal with the Red Devils, will replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford in the summer.

The announcement came less than 48 hours after the Red Devils' 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League. Goals from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane and a brace from Mohamed Salah saw Rangnick's side suffer a heavy defeat at Anfield on Tuesday.

Berbatov was appalled by the difference in quality between the two teams in the game and thus feels Ten Hag has a 'massive job' on his hands. The former Manchester United star believes the Dutchman might have to oversee the biggest rebuild in European football. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"He's got a massive job on his hands and we're looking at a rebuild, and probably the biggest rebuild in European football. I've seen lots of talk about people coming and going, and unfortunately, something needs to happen because it was obvious the other night against Liverpool, there is a massive gap there."

Berbatov went on to stress the need for Ten Hag to bring the Premier League title back to Old Trafford to be considered a success at the club. The Bulgarian, though, insisted that the 52-year-old should be given ample time to bring about change. He wrote:

"I hope that the club will give Ten Hag the time he needs, we can not judge him on next season, that will be too harsh and we cannot expect a miracle when the team has been in a poor position for so long now."

"It will be a miracle if things happen straight away next season. For me, United have to win the Premier League again, that is what will be considered a success for Ten Hag. That is the standard that United have to chase."

Manchester United have not won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season at the club in 2012-13.

Manchester United bracing for big summer

Apart from the manager, the Red Devils are also expected to make major changes to their playing squad in the summer. A host of players are tipped to move in and out of the club in the coming months.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Exclusive: Paul Pogba will let Manchester United contract expire before deciding next club | @mcgrathmike Exclusive: Paul Pogba will let Manchester United contract expire before deciding next club | @mcgrathmike telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Paul Pogba is one superstar who is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, with his contract expiring in the summer. Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Phil Jones could also be on their way out of the club.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen who Ten Hag intends to sign ahead of his first season as Manchester United manager. The 52-year-old could even turn to his current Ajax team to bolster the Red Devils ranks.

