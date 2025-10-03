“That will make his reputation even worse” - Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink issues warning about Manchester United future to Amorim

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has issued a warning to Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, insisting that resigning from his role before being sacked would damage his credibility even further.

The Red Devils have gone on a downward spiral since Amorim assumed the head coach role. He oversaw their worst-ever finish in the Premier League last season, while also completely missing European football. They currently sit in 14th position on the Premier League table this campaign.

In an interview on Sky Sports, Hasselbaink was asked if he thinks it's a realistic scenario for Amorim to quit his job at Manchester United before he is sacked in order to save his reputation. The former Chelsea striker dismissed the notion outright.

“I don't think so. I think if he does that, that will, I think, make his reputation even worse," Hasselbaink said. "I think he now needs to stick with it. He needs to try to to get some kind of run and get stability, and the only thing that he can do is win matches that will keep people quiet for now.

"How he's going to do that, don't ask me. At the moment, it doesn't look that they can buy a win. They look always that they can get a goal against."

Amid rumors of a sack, Sky Sports reported that Amorim retains the backing of Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. It is believed that the INEOS CEO wants to give the Portuguese gaffer a full season to prove himself.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Gareth Southgate 'would be a great appointment' for Manchester United

In the same interview, Hasselbaink suggested that former England national team manager Gareth Southgate would fit the bill at Manchester United. Reports have linked Southgate to the managerial position at United amid Amorim's turbulent reign.

Hasselbaink claimed Southgate would be a good fit for the Red Devils because he gives young players opportunities. He said:

"Gareth [Southgate] would be a great appointment. He's good talking to the media. He gives young players opportunites, what Manchester Unites stand for. He's got a brillliant playing style. He wants to play good ad dominant football. He will calm it down. He will be clear. So, in that aspect, he would be a brilliant appointment"

He continued:

"He very assured of his way, where he wants to go and his communication skills in communicating to the people around and the players,, he very clear at that."

Southgate has been without a job since stepping down from his position with the England national team after Euro 2024. Meanwhile, United will next be in action against Sunderland this weekend.

