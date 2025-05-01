“That would be a worry” - Tore Andre Flo reveals why he’s concerned about Chelsea signing Victor Osimhen

Former Chelsea striker Tore Andre Flo has expressed reservations about his former side’s potential pursuit of Victor Osimhen, despite the Nigerian forward’s prolific goal-scoring record. Flo pointed out reasons why he believes Chelsea should be cautious before making a major investment in Osimhen and advised them on sticking with Nicolas Jackson at the moment.

Osimhen has been on the Blues' radar since last summer, but a deal couldn’t materialize, with reports claiming at the time that the striker’s wage demands proved to be the deal breaker. The Nigerian international eventually joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan, but recent reports have been linking him back to Enzo Maresca's side and some other Premier League clubs.

Speaking in an interview, Flo acknowledged Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess but expressed concerns about his off-field character, particularly with his former club Napoli. Before Osimhen left Napoli last summer, he was at loggerheads with the club’s hierarchy, which Flo considers a red flag and believes such an attitude could disrupt the dressing room at Stamford Bridge.

Flo said (via chelsea.news):

“It’s so difficult to be sure on anything, because we know Osimhen has a phenomenal scoring record, but he hasn’t played in the Premier League. If I was Chelsea or Enzo Maresca, I would stick with Jackson at the moment.”

“Osimhen, I know he’s a super striker, but there’s been a lot of question as to why he’s not at his original club. What happened there? Why did he leave Napoli? I don’t really know. I really want the players Chelsea already have to really, really work for the team, be good team players. That’s what Chelsea need. Someone who’s really working for the team. Rightly or wrongly, there are some question marks about Osimhen’s attitude and personality. That would be a worry for me.”

Andre Flo played for the west London club between 1997 and 2000. In his three years at the club, he scored 50 goals and provided nine assists in 163 appearances across competitions.

Mikel Obi says Victor Osimhen wants to play for Chelsea

While it’s looking like the Blues are out of the race to sign Victor Osimhen, Mikel Obi claimed that his fellow countryman is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Mikel told beIN Sports following Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday:

“He [Osimhen] wants to play for Chelsea. I hope [he’ll be playing] somewhere in the Premier League. “I know where we tstopped in terms of the contract, I know where we are. It’s an easy fix, because we’ve done all the hard work last summer. It’s so easy to just pick it up and then the deal is done.”

Osimhen, who currently plies his trade with Galatasaray, has scored 31 goals in 36 appearances for the Turkish side this season.

