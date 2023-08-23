“The answer is just money” – Ex-Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit accuses 2 players of joining Blues only for money

Former Chelsea player Emmanuel Petit has openly criticized two recent additions to the team, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, for being motivated by financial gains. Petit's scathing remarks reveal his disappointment in the two midfielders' summer transfer decisions, asserting that the moves were not driven by strategy.

Both Lavia and Caicedo have recently made headlines with their substantial moves to Stamford Bridge, costing £55m and £115m, respectively. Their decisions have raised eyebrows, especially when considering that Liverpool, who will partake in European competitions, were also courting them.

In an interview with BettingSites, Petit suggested that the Blues' offer was mainly appealing because of the monetary aspect (via FourFourTwo):

"Caicedo signed for Chelsea when he was linked with Liverpool, just like Romeo Lavia. I'm not going to say anything stupid but we all know why they went to Chelsea. Sportingly, the best decision right now would be to go to Liverpool."

"If I am Caicedo or Lavia, I'm going to Liverpool instead of Chelsea because I can't see a clear plan for what is going on at Chelsea. Thirty-five players? Come on. How many players do they need? It's going to be a nightmare just like what happened last season."

Petit argued that Liverpool would have been a more suitable destination for both players, especially for Caicedo, who could have reunited with former Brighton teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

Petit concluded by saying:

"For me, the answer is very easy. If you ask somebody why Caicedo and Lavia decided to go, the answer is just money. Money talks for the clubs and for the players."

Caicedo and Lavia are expected to feature in the Blues' next game against Luton Town in a Premier League home match on Friday, August 25.

Chelsea's pursuit of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun hits stumbling block over £50m asking price

The Blues' interest in acquiring the services of Arsenal's American striker Folarin Balogun seems to be hitting a snag, with the £50m price tag proving to be a hurdle. While the Blues are still keen on Balogun, they are currently unwilling to meet Arsenal's hefty valuation of the player, according to 90min.

The hunt for a new striker to support their current main striker Nicolas Jackson has led them to Balogun. The 22-year-old's electric form in France has made him a highly sought-after player, as he impressed with 21 goals during a loan stint with Ligue 1's Stade Reims last season.

However, Arsenal's firm stance on the price has already caused other clubs to back away, including Monaco, who had a £30m offer rejected. Inter Milan also saw their early interest evaporate when confronted with the £50m demand.