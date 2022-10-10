"The apology better be as loud as the disrespect", "Without him, we'd be 10th this season" - Barcelona fans hail player as the 'world's best' for his outrageous display in 1-0 Celta Vigo win

Barcelona fans were awestruck with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as the German goalkeeper put on yet another scintillating display during his team's 1-0 win against Celta Vigo in La Liga on Sunday.

Pedri scored the only goal for the Catalan club in the 17th minute of the game. However, Ter Stegen, who has been in superb form this campaign, kept yet another clean sheet.

Xavi Hernandez's side have conceded only one goal so far this season in the league. They are currently at the top of the La Liga table after eight games, having picked up 22 points.

Ter Stegen, meanwhile, has now played 11 games for the Catalan club this season, conceding five goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

Since moving to Spain from Borussia Monchengladbach back in 2014, the German has made 338 appearances for Barca, conceding 334 goals and keeping 134 clean sheets.

While he played second fiddle to Claudio Bravo for a short period of time, Ter Stegen has mostly been the first-choice goalkeeper at the Camp Nou.

He was once recognized as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. However, Ter Stegen's form has dipped in recent times. The German has seemingly found his mojo back and is once again in the conversation of being one of the best in the world.

Here is how Barcelona fans reacted on Twitter to yet another stunning performance from the player:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Marc-Andre ter Stegen is NUTS, the apology better be as loud as the disrespect Marc-Andre ter Stegen is NUTS, the apology better be as loud as the disrespect

H @hazfcb_ Ter Stegen is the world’s best once again idc Ter Stegen is the world’s best once again idc

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Barça’s defensive record in La Liga is so fake, man. This is NOT a good defensive unit, full strength or not. So much is being masked by Ter Stegen going beast mode & possessional dominance. Barça’s defensive record in La Liga is so fake, man. This is NOT a good defensive unit, full strength or not. So much is being masked by Ter Stegen going beast mode & possessional dominance.

Kevin @BraziIianAlves Hair transplant Ter stegen is insane Hair transplant Ter stegen is insane

Abe @FIFA_Abe Ter Stegen saving us big time.. Ter Stegen saving us big time..

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Heart sank to my fucking asshole looooooool ter Stegen thank you for saving my life Heart sank to my fucking asshole looooooool ter Stegen thank you for saving my life

Thomas 🇧🇪 @afcthms Ter Stegen is actually on Demon time this season. What an unbelievable keeper when he is inform 🤤 Ter Stegen is actually on Demon time this season. What an unbelievable keeper when he is inform 🤤

Fran 🇺🇾🇦🇷🧉 @Football_FV Ter Stegen definitely the best goalkeeper in the world so far this season. Ter Stegen definitely the best goalkeeper in the world so far this season.

sm @TacticoModerno What a clutch save by Ter Stegen. What a clutch save by Ter Stegen.

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 ter Stegen is an absolute demon, without him we'd be 10th this season ter Stegen is an absolute demon, without him we'd be 10th this season

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez shared his take on playing Frekie de Jong as a defender

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez recently shared his take on deploying Frekie de Jong as a defender. The club will be without Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo as both players have suffered injuries. Araujo has undergone surgery and is expected to be out for a considerable amount of time.

In the absence of important defenders, Xavi Hernandez was asked about the possibility of Frenkie de Jong playing in the defense. Here's what he replied while talking to the media ahead of his team's clash against Celta Vigo (via Barca Universal):

“Frenkie can play as a defender and we tried that at the beginning of the season, he’s fast and we also have other options. We are fortunate to have several players who can play in several positions, and yes De Jong is an option in that position.”

However, Xavi ultimately played left-back Marcos Alonso as a makeshift centre-back against Celta as the Blaugrana managed to keep a clean sheet.

