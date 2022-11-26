"The Argentines treat Messi as God", "Portuguese treat Ronaldo as king" - Raphinha blasts Brazil fans for disrespecting Neymar

Brazil international Raphinha is disappointed to see Selecao fans disrespect Neymar while Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are celebrated respective countries.

Brazil kicked off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday (24 November). A brace from Richarlison, of which the second was a stunning overhead kick, earned them the three points.

However, the night turned sour for Selecao when Neymar was forced off the pitch due to an ankle injury in the 80th minute of the game. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar was devastated, while his teammates were left sweating over his fitness.

Scans showed that the 30-year-old forward had suffered ligament damage to his ankle. It has since emerged that he will miss Brazil's remaining group matches against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Neymar's injury has come as a huge blow to Brazil, but Raphinha believes there are many fans who are pleased to see the forward sidelined. Pointing out how Messi and Ronaldo are treated by their supporters, he claimed that his country does not deserve his teammate.

Raphinha repeated the words of a fan of the PSG superstar on his Instagram:

"The Argentines treat Messi as God. The Portuguese treat Cristiano Ronaldo as king. Brazilian fans cheer for Neymar to break his leg, how sad. The biggest mistake of Neymar's career is being born in Brazil. This country does not deserve his talent and his football."

How have Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo fared at the World Cup so far?

The 30-year-old did not register a goal or assist in Brazil's opener against Serbia, but pulled the strings for his side. Selecao, though, will now have to play their remaining two group matches without him.

Tite's men face Switzerland in their next World Cup match on Monday (28 November). They will then take on Cameroon on 2 December and will be hopeful of progressing into the Round of 16 without their talisman.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo starred in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Ghana in their World Cup opener on Thursday. He opened the scoring for his side with a penalty before goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao sealed the win.

Fernandos Santos and Co. will lock horns with Uruguay in their second group-stage game on Monday. They are then scheduled to face South Korea on 2 December.

Messi, on the other hand, had a disappointing start to his 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. While he did score a goal in Argentina's opener, Saudi Arabia orchestrated a shocking 2-1 comeback win.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will look to set the record straight when Argentina face Mexico and Poland in their remaining group matches.

