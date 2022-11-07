"The attacking power of Neymar, Mbappé, Messi and co is enormous" - 5 Bayern Munich superstars react to drawing PSG in UEFA Champions League round of 16 

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and German giants Bayern Munich are set for a blockbuster clash in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern superstars have now reacted to the draw. Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Lucas Hernandez, Thomas Muller, and Matthijs de Ligt have now reacted to the draw.

Club captain Neuer noted that his team's defense will be put to the test against the Parisians as the goalkeeper said:

"We're looking forward to the round of 16 and we know that a tough challenge awaits us. We have had good and bad experiences against Paris. Our defensive performance will be important because they have an offensive power with well-known names."

Coman said that the game is worthy of being a final. The winger also said that it was the Bavarians' turn to win after a loss in their previous matchup.

He said:

"This could almost be the final. But okay, we have to take it as it comes. And we're facing a very difficult opponent with outstanding individuals. In 2020 we won the final, in 2021 we narrowly lost in the quarter-finals, so now it's our turn to win again"

Defender Hernandez acknowledged the attacking firepower that PSG's trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe possess. He said:

“We got drawn against a very big team - the attacking power of Neymar, Mbappé, Messi and co is enormous. I'm already looking forward to these two games. Hopefully this time we'll do better than last time when we narrowly lost to Paris in the quarter-finals."

De Ligt said that he is looking forward to the mega clash. The former Juventus defender stated:

"I'm really looking forward to these games, it will be a celebration for all football fans. Two of the strongest teams in Europe will meet, so we're hoping for two great games - with a better ending for FC Bayern, of course."

Forward Muller reacted with a video, saying:

"Two very good teams with very good players. Sadly, one can't go to the next round. This time, no goodbye. Also, last time I had big respect for Paris. I am looking forward to this very big duel next year."

When will Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe's PSG and Bayern Munich clash in the UEFA Champions League?

PSG vs. FC Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 3: Leg Two

The first leg between PSG and Bayern Munich will take place on February 14, 2023. The attacking trio of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will play the first leg at the Parc de Princes.

The second will take place on March 7 at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

The last time the two sides met, PSG won the quarter-final tie on away goals after it ended 3-3 on aggregate in April 2021. There is no 'away goals' rule this time round, but PSG now have Messi in their ranks.

