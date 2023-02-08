“The banner that insulted his mother was harsh” - Head of PSG ultras makes brutally honest Neymar confession 

Collectif Ultras Paris' president, Romain Mabille, recently spoke about the fans' group's harsh treatment of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar. The Brazilian joined the French club for a record-breaking fee in 2017.

However, after two years, he reportedly lobbied for a return to Barcelona. The fans considered that act as that of a traitor. The player was loudly booed at the Parc des Princes. Speaking to France Bleu Paris, Mabille recently said (via Get French Football News):

"It’s true that the banner that insulted his mother was harsh. We have been harsh. The thing is, people gave him so much love in the beginning. We must give the PSG players the best possible conditions for them to give their all. Neymar is an affection-driven player; we could have had a different relationship with him."

The Brazilian No. 10 has a spectacular record for the French club, bagging 117 goals and 75 assists in 169 games across competitions.

His form has been pivotal for the team this season too. In 25 games, the Brazilian ace has scored 17 goals and provided 15 assists.

Neymar has been named in PSG's squad for Coup de France clash

Paris Saint-Germain vs Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Neymar was sidelined for a while due to muscle fatigue. The superstar forward, though, has returned to action for PSG's Coup de France Round of 16 clash against Olympique Marseille.

Manager Christophe Galtier recently explained why the attacker was benched in recent games. He said (via RMC Sport):

"He works on his ankle every day. He was shaken after the Reims match; he had felt great discomfort in the adductor at the very start of the match. There was a precautionary principle in the two matches that took place. There, the sensations are very good."

The No. 10 will be needed by the team, as the Ligue 1 giants take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League on February 14.

With Kylian Mbappe ruled out, the onus will be on him and Messi to spearhead the team's attack against the Bavarians.

