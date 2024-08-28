"The best mark I can have in football" - Cristiano Ronaldo reveals milestone he wants to reach before retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the milestone he wants to reach before hanging up his illustrious boots. The Portuguese icon is one goal away from 900 career goals, which is already the most by any player in men's football.

On his YouTube channel, UR · Cristiano, with pundit Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo spoke about the milestone he wants to achieve before retiring:

"Soon I'll score 900 and then I'll beat 1000. If I don't have injuries, this is the most important thing for me. I want that. For me, it's the best mark that I can have in football to be the first to reach 900 goals. After that, my challenge is to reach 1000."

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 899th career goal in Al-Nassr's 4-1 Saudi Pro League win at Al-Fayha FC on Tuesday (August 27). However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed a gilt-edged chance to reach the landmark.

Ronaldo said about age being just a number (via @TeamCRonaldo on X):

"Age is just a number when you're driven by passion and desire to make history."

Cristiano Ronaldo recorded 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 appearences for Al-Nassr last season. He has scored four goals and provided two assists in four matches for the Knights of Najd this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on his plans to retire

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about his plans to retire on the most recent video on his YouTube channel, UR · Cristiano, where he said (via @TeamCRonaldo on X):

"I feel until now that I can dribble, shoot, score, and jump high. The day I feel unable to do that, I will take my bag and quit football, but I am far from this thing. I have scored 50 goals last season."

Expand Tweet

Earlier the Portuguese icon had said that he would most likely retire at Al-Nassr in two or three years while mentioning that he's still in great shape and is happy to continue playing in the Saudi Pro League.

In an exclusive interview with NOW, the 39-year-old star forward said (via TimelineCR7):

“I don't know if it (retirement) will happen soon. Two or three years. I don't know, maybe I will retire with Al-Nassr.

"I am in good shape in Saudi Arabia and in this league. Most likely, I will retire here. I am very happy to play in the Saudi League, and I want to continue.”

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo's current contract with Al-Nassr is valid till 2025, and the five-time Ballon d'or winner is expected to feature in the upcoming UEFA Nations League for Portugal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback