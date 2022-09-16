"The best ones are the ones I have summoned" - Luis Enrique justifies decision to leave PSG star Sergio Ramos out of Spain squad

Spain manager Luis Enrique has explained why he decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos out of his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Sergio Ramos put an end to his 16-year association with Real Madrid and joined PSG on a free transfer last season. However, he struggled to hit the ground running in France, with injuries restricting him to just 13 appearances across all competitions.

The 36-year-old, though, has made a flying start to his second season with Les Parisiens. He has featured in each of their 10 matches this campaign, scoring one goal in the process.

Many believed Ramos' performances for PSG this season would earn him a place in Spain's squad for the upcoming matches against Switzerland and Portugal. However, it appears the defender currently does not feature in Enrique's plans.

The central defender has missed out on a place in Spain's 25-man squad for their forthcoming Nations League fixtures. Pau Torres, Diego Llorente, Eric Garcia and Hugo Guillamon have been picked ahead of the veteran.

Addressing his decision to snub Ramos, Enrique acknowledged that the defender is back playing regularly for PSG. However, the Spain manager insisted that the centre-backs that he has called up are still better than him. The former Barcelona boss told a press conference [via Spanish radio network COPE]:

"It is great news to see Sergio Ramos on the field again. He is competing regularly every three days. However, I consider that the best ones are the ones I have summoned and the rest is white smoke.”

PSG star Sergio Ramos has not played for Spain in 18 months

It is worth noting that Sergio Ramos' last appearance for Spain came in March last year. The defender has not featured for La Roja since coming on as a late substitute against Kosovo.

The 36-year-old, who has 180 international caps under his belt, has not played for Spain in over 18 months now. It appears the PSG star has fallen out of favor under current manager Enrique.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place in Qatar between November and December. As things stand, it is highly likely that Ramos will be left out of Spain's squad for the tournament.

It remains to be seen if the veteran can force his way into Enrique's plans over the next two months. He will thus be focused on playing regularly for Christophe Galtier's side.

