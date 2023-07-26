"The best player in history and a beautiful person" - Camila Cabello makes heartfelt claim after watching Lionel Messi's full Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi's full Inter Miami debut has been drawing attention from social media. Popular American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello called the football icon the best player in history.

After the MLS club put away Atlanta United 4-0 on Tuesday (July 25) at the DRV PNK Stadium, the singer wrote:

"How much we love you!!! The best player in history and a beautiful person."

Former Barcelona teammates Messi and Sergio Busquets started their first game for Inter Miami. The former Paris Saint-Germain forward scored two goals and provided an assist.

After being taken off in the 78th minute, the 36-year-old received to a rousing ovation from the crowd. This game follows Messi's stunning freekick in the 94th minute against Cruz Azul that handed Inter Miami a 2-1 victory during the star's first appearance for the club.

After the game, manager Gerardo Martino said (via ESPN):

"It was a good performance and I'm pleased we were able to make our fans happy. A very good game and we took another step in the right direction."

The goals against Atlanta also mark the 100th club against which the footballing genius has scored.

Inter Miami manager speaks out about Messi's influence at his new club

Messi at the Leagues Cup 2023: Inter Miami CF v Atlanta United

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino has lavished praise on the club's new signing Lionel Messi. The Argentina icon completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain this summer and has signed a deal with his new club that will see him in the USA until 2025.

Speaking after the former Barcelona man's first couple of performances for the club, Martino said (via ESPN):

"I think the fans respond according to what they see and what the team transmits to them. Many come to see Lionel. Celebrities and regular fans. He stands out but he can also spread that support from the fans to the rest of the team."

The 36-year-old linked up with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets in Miami. The two seem to have lifted spirits in the club's dressing room. Inter Miami right-back DeAndre Yedlin said (via ESPN):

"Since those two have gotten here, the spirit has changed. Obviously, guys are really excited. But I think just their presence gives everybody more confidence. And I think also the teams that we're playing against now have a bit of fear in their eyes."

Messi and Busquets marked the first starts for their new team in the MLS outfit's 4-0 victory over Atlanta United.