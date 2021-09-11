“The best player is not the one who has everything in his DNA” – Serie A star explains why Jorginho must win Ballon d’Or ahead of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is among the favorites to win the coveted Ballon d'Or award this year following his success with Argentina at the Copa America. However, Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic believes the prize should go to Chelsea midfielder Jorginho instead.

Handanovic explained why he thinks the Italian deserves to go home with the accolade and said:

"Jorginho won everything. For me, the best player is not the one who has everything in his DNA, but who is able to reach the top, otherwise, Messi should win the Ballon d’Or every year."

Jorginho is reportedly a very strong contender for this year’s Ballon d’Or.🥇🇮🇹



Honest answers only, does he deserve it?🤔 pic.twitter.com/2T6Cmm1srt — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) July 14, 2021

While the topic of who deserves to win the award remains open to debate, Handanovic seems to have a valid point in his comments. The goalkeeper echoes the opinions of many who believe Lionel Messi would win the Ballon d'Or every year if it were based only on players' abilities.

Lionel Messi is the favourite to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or.



No.7 incoming? ⏳ pic.twitter.com/oJi9tpwYfG — Squawka Bet (@SquawkaBet) July 11, 2021

The Argentine is considered one of the most talented and most complete footballers in history. His ability to impress both at scoring and creating - dropping deep to organize team play and destroying opposition teams at set-pieces - gives him the edge above most players.

The playmaker has enjoyed a spectacular outing so far this year. He bagged 38 goals and 14 assists across all competitions for Barcelona last season, helping the Catalans claim the Copa del Rey. He also won the Copa America with Argentina, finishing with the most goals and assists while also being named the Player of the Tournament.

Lionel Messi's Copa America triumph boosted his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year.

Who are Lionel Messi's main rivals for the Ballon d'Or?

Following his splendid outing for club and country, Lionel Messi is considered a favorite to claim the Ballon d'Or award this year. However, the Paris Saint-Germain forward will face intense competition from Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The Italian has also had a spectacular year, winning the Champions League, the European Championship and the UEFA Super Cup in recent months. Jorginho's exploits also helped him claim the UEFA Player of the Year award in August and he will surely fancy his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne are in the running for the coveted prize as well. It remains to be seen who will come out on top when the winner is announced in December.

