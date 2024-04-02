“The best players in history have to be at the most successful club” - Ex-PSG star weighs in on ‘obvious’ Kylian Mbappe transfer

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera thinks it is obvious that Kylian Mbappe will leave the French giants to join Real Madrid. He believes that the world's best players should play for the most successful clubs and that applies to the Frenchman too.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Herrera stated that Real Madrid were the best club in the history of football and claimed Mbappe's move to Santiago Bernabeu was a matter of when and not if. He said:

"Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid next season? Yes, of course. I think their paths would have crossed sooner or later. It's inevitable that Kylian ends up at the best club in the history of football. I played at United, PSG... but you can't deny the obvious. The best players in the history have to be at the most successful club in the history, Real Madrid."

Kylian Mbappe will be a free agent this summer, as he has confirmed that he will not be extending his deal at PSG. Reports in SPORT suggest that the PSG star has already signed a deal with the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid backed to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG by Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has backed Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. He added that the Spanish side has been in an optimal financial situation, unlike Barcelona, and told the French newspaper L'Équipe:

"Knowing that he's leaving PSG, there's a 99% chance that Mbappé signs for Real Madrid. But I don't know if he's already signed. It's great news for Real Madrid and for Spanish football. [Mbappé] is one of the best players in the world. In my view, [Jude] Bellingham, [Erling] Haaland and Mbappé are the three most dominant players on the planet, and two of them are at Real Madrid."

He added:

"Real Madrid are a club in an optimal financial situation. The president [Pérez] and director general [José Ángel Sánchez] are very good managers, although they're very bad when they want to organise new competitions. At the moment, their financial results are very good and they can spend a lot more than they do. Madrid have been very prudent financially, they've prepared for the signing of Mbappé... They don't have to sell anyone to allow themselves to sign Mbappé."

Chelsea and Liverpool were also linked with Kylian Mbappe. However, the forward is keen on joining Real Madrid, a side he rejected two years ago.

