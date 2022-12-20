"The best players have to play for Real Madrid" - Los Blancos legend sends transfer message to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid legend Guti has expressed his desire to see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe sign for Los Blancos.

Mbappe was widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, following a sudden turn of events, he put pen to paper on a new deal with PSG.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was said to be upset by the forward's change of heart. The Spaniard, though, refused to rule out a move for the one-time FIFA World Cup winner in the future.

Real Madrid great Guti has now urged the La Liga giants to go back in for the France international. The former attacker is of the view that the best players in the world should play for the European heavyweights. He said on El Chiringuito [via @MadridXtra on Twitter]:

“Real Madrid have to go for Kylian Mbappe. The best players have to play in Real Madrid.”

How has Real Madrid-linked Mbappe fared for PSG?

PSG acquired Mbappe's services on an initial loan deal from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017. They went on to make the move permanent for a whopping €180 million the following year.

The 24-year-old has since been a key player for Les Parisiens, making 237 appearances across all competitions. He found the back of the net 190 times and registered 93 assists in those matches.

However, there have been suggestions that the forward is not on the same page as PSG teammate Neymar this season. The two allegedly fell out over a penalty in the team's 5-2 win against Montpellier in August.

The Frenchman won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Mbappe notably grabbed headlines with his performances for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His contributions saw Les Bleus reach the final of the competition in Qatar.

He came close to winning what would have been his second FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday, December 18. Argentina, though, beat France on penalties to be crowned champions in the final

The former Monaco star bagged the Golden Boot award at the end of the tournament. He won the accolade after finding the back of the net eight times in the FIFA World Cup.

He has a contract with French giants PSG until the end of the 2024-25 season. However, it remains to be seen if he will choose to leave the club in the near future, giving Los Blancos another chance to sign him.

