"The best possible one" - Real Madrid superstar backs Zidane to become Deschamps' successor as France head coach

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has backed Zinedine Zidane to succeed Didier Deschamps as France's manager.

Zidane has been continuously linked with the French job since leaving Madrid in 2021. Kroos believes his former coach Zidane is the ideal replacement for Deschamps.

The German appeared 209 times under Zidane, winning the UEFA Champions League three times and the La Liga title twice. He said (via MadridXtra):

“I definitely think that Zidane would not only be a good Deschamps successor, but the best possible one.”

B/R Football

La Liga

Spanish Super Cup

UEFA Super Cup

Club World Cup



Zinedine Zidane was appointed Real Madrid coach for the first time on this day in 2016

Reports claimed earlier this year that the Frenchman turned down the opportunity to become Paris Saint-Germain boss, as he wanted to take over Les Bleus.

France finished runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a heartbreaking 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the final on Sunday (December 18) in Qatar.

Deschamps is set for talks with the national team in January, but his contract expires at the end of the year. The 54-year-old won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and has been in charge of Les Bleus since 2012.

Fabrizio Romano



"I would have said the same if we had won, it takes time". Didier Deschamps keeps all options open for his future: "I have a meeting with the FA president at the beginning of the year. I will discuss with him".

However, with his contract expiring and uncertainty growing over his future, Zidane's dream of becoming Deschamps' successor is becoming a real possibility.

The former Madrid and Juventus midfielder has the credentials to be a success. He managed 174 wins, 53 draws, and 36 defeats in 263 games in charge during two spells as Los Blancos boss.

Wayne Rooney believes Zidane's compatriot Kylian Mbappe should join Real Madrid or Manchester United

Rooney suggests that Mbappe should head to Real Madrid.

Manchester United icon Rooney believes Mbappe should leave PSG and join United or Madrid.

The DC United manager claimed that the Parisians were not suited to him. Rooney also added that to reach the level of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, he should depart for Los Blancos or the Red Devils.

He said:

"I think he needs to leave that club and go to the PL. PSG is a massive club, but I think he's done everything he can in the Ligue 1. Maybe a Manchester United or Real Madrid. If he needs to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo, I think he needs to join Manchester United or Real Madrid."

Mbappe lit up the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, finishing with the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals and providing two assists in seven appearances. That included a memorable hat trick in the final defeat to Argentina.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this year with his contract expiring. However, he put pen to paper on a new deal with PSG, keeping him tied to the Parc des Princes till 2025.

Reports of unrest in his camp have grown since then, although he has managed 19 goals and five assists in 20 appearances across competitions this season.

