"The best thing for the country would've been Bolsonaro’s victory" - PSG superstar Neymar's sister Rafaella Santos on Lula da Silva's presidential victory

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar's sister Rafaella Santos has offered her thoughts on Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's win in the Brazilian presidential election. Both Santos and Neymar were strong supporters of outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro.

Santos, despite supporting Bolsonaro, has the utmost respect for Da Silva. The Brazilian model hopes that the president-elect can guide the country to new heights in the years to come.

She said (via Get French Football News):

“I am for Bolsonaro, yes. My choice in this election is no secret to anyone. But democratically, I have always respected all those who opted for Lula. Despite the election results, my opinion will not change. I still think that the best thing for the country would have been Bolsonaro’s victory."

She added:

And regardless of what the president-elect said recently about my family, I hope he takes this government that was doing very well, and I hope he makes Brazil even more wonderful. I swear I hope so.”

Neymar had used his widespread popularity to promote Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the Brazilian presidential elections. The Brazilian superstar posted a video on TikTok where he was seen dancing to a pro-Bolsonaro campaign song while gesturing to Bolsonaro's candidate number 22. He received backlash for his antics.

The PSG forward remains loyal to Bolsonaro. According to the aforementioned source, the attacker promised to celebrate with the number 22 when he scores his first goal at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

Brazil are regarded as one of the favourites for the tournament. The five-time world champions have been drawn alongside Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.

How Neymar has fared this season

Neymar has been one of PSG's best players this season, registering 14 goals and 11 assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

The former Barcelona forward recently scored a goal and provided an assist in PSG's thrilling 4-3 victory over Troyes in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Neymar's rich club form augurs well for Brazil's hopes in Qatar. The attacker will be the Selecao's talisman as they look to win their first World Cup since 2002. Neymar has scored five times in his last four appearances for Brazil this year.

