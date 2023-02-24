"The best thing would be for me to leave" - Joao Cancelo reveals real reason behind Manchester City loan exit

Joao Cancelo has revealed that he did not have a role to play in Manchester City's new style under Pep Guardiola. The Portuguese full-back admitted that Nathan Ake and Rico Lewis were ahead of him with the new tactics.

The former Juventus man left to join Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season in the final days of the January transfer window. Manchester City have not signed a replacement and are happy with Ake as the left-back.

Manchester City @ManCity



#ManCity Let's take a look at Cancelo's best bits so far 🤩 Let's take a look at Cancelo's best bits so far 🤩#ManCity https://t.co/KBmaA9znwk

Speaking to O Jogo, Cancelo revealed that Pep Guardiola is the main reason behind his loan exit from Manchester City. He claimed that the manager's new tactics suited other players more, and it was ideal to leave. He said:

"As I already said, he [Guardiola] found a way to play, after the World Cup, in which he started playing with a full-back more inside, where I also played, and he liked what he saw with Rico and Nathan.

"I think a player is always a bit selfish. Any player wants to feel important, wants to play and anyone who says otherwise is lying. A competitive player, like me, who aspires to win titles, just wants to play."

He continued:

"It's like Pep said, I need to play to be happy. It's not a question of devaluing my teammates, because others are on the bench to play. But I thought I deserved to play and he didn't.

"So we talked, it was a conversation, not a discussion, and we decided that the best thing would be for me to leave this market. An opportunity I couldn't refuse. But I'm very grateful to City and the fans."

Cancelo has featured in five games in all competitions for the Bavarians so far, registering two assists.

Mutual agreement between Joao Cancelo and Manchester City

Bayern Munich have the option to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Manchester City @ManCity



This video contains an outrageous goal from Joao Cancelo 🤤



#ManCity 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚This video contains an outrageous goal from Joao Cancelo 🤤 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 ⚠️ This video contains an outrageous goal from Joao Cancelo 🤤#ManCity https://t.co/jziRoJ7HmB

Cancelo told O Jogo:

"It was by mutual agreement. If City didn't want to, they wouldn't let me leave, because I had a contract. I'm very professional, I've always given my face for all the clubs. Bayern have a purchase option, I don't know if they will exercise it or not, but while I'm here I'll do my best."

Reports suggest that the deal is set at €70 million, but the Manchester City loanee is not sure if he will get the move.

Poll : 0 votes