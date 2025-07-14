“The best”, “Top” - Moises Caicedo, Liam Delap, Enzo Fernandez and others react to 27-year-old Chelsea star’s performance in CWC final

Robert Sanchez's Chelsea teammates have hailed to Spanish goalkeeper following his impressive performance in the FIFA Club World Cup final. Sanchez helped the Blues secured a 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 13.

The 27-year-old had previously been identified as a weak link in Enzo Maresca's team after a rocky campaign. Sanchez failed to inspire confidence, while his backup Filip Jorgensen fared no better, prompting the London giants to look for a new custodian.

Chelsea were heavily linked with AC Milan's Mike Maignan, but failed to get a deal done in time for the FIFA Club World Cup. Enzo Maresca headed into the summer's tournament with Sanchez as his No. 1, and the Spaniard has since turned over a new deal.

Sanchez registered one of the best performances of his career in the final against PSG, making six saves, and keeping Ousmane Dembele and Co at bay. The Spanish custodian also won the tournament's Golden Glove after registering three clean sheets from five appearances.

After the win, Sanchez shared a picture on social media with the FIFA Club World Cup and the Golden Glove trophies.

His teammates thronged his post, showering the Spaniard with praise.

Liam Delap commented:

"The best"

Enzo Fernandez simply left an emoji under the post:

"😱"

Moises Caicedo wrote:

"Top 😮‍💨🔥"

Marc Cucurella reponded:

"Top calvoo 👏👏"

Tosin Adarabioyo also left a congratulatory message, posting:

"MY FLIPPIN’ GK! 🤩"

Sanchez is under contract with Chelsea until 2030.

Are Chelsea eyeing Barcelona's Marc Casado this summer?

Marc Casado

Chelsea have enquired about the availability of Marc Casado this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Spanish midfielder enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign with Barcelona, although he fell out of favour following Frenkie de Jong's return to full fitness.

With the Dutchman expected to sign a new deal and Marc Bernal set to return from injury, Casado's future remains unclear. The Catalans are not actively planning his departure, but could let him go for €50m to address their poor finances.

Arsenal are already eyeing the 21-year-old with interest, despite securing Martin Zubimendi this summer. Meanwhile, Manchester United are also in the race, although they are yet to table an offer.

Chelsea have now entered the fray and have already stepped up their pursuit. Interestingly, the Blues now have eight midfielders in their roster, including Andrey Santos, who has returned from his loan spell with Strasbourg, and new signing Dario Essugo.

