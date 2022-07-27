"The big teams are still going to want to sign him" - Glen Johnson says Arsenal star would suit Liverpool 'perfectly'

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has told The Games Cabin that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka would be a perfect signing for the Merseysiders.

Saka, 20, has enjoyed a meteoric rise at the Emirates Stadium since making his Gunners debut back in 2018 at the age of 17.

The English star's stock is rising with each passing season and he seems to have caught the eye of last year's title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City.

Johnson understands why the Anfield giants would be interested in Saka and he has urged Jurgen Klopp's side to lure him to Merseyside.

The former England international said:

"I’d like to see Bukayo Saka go to Liverpool. He’d suit Liverpool perfectly. But he’s playing well for Arsenal, and he clearly enjoys being there. He’s obviously a good lad, and you can see that from the way he interacts with other players."

Saka impressed last season, making 43 appearances and scoring 12 goals whilst providing seven assists in all competitions.

At just 20-years-old, Johnson has suggested that the English wonderkid may be better served developing further at the Emirates Stadium, adding:

"He’s still super young so maybe a few more years at Arsenal would work too. As long as he continues to stamp his authority there, then the big teams are still going to want to sign him."

Saka has two years left on his current deal with the Gunners but could extend his stay with the north London side eager to tie him down for longer.

Arsenal seem to be well aware of the interest continuing to grow in Bukayo Saka from the top sides.

The Gunners have reportedly offered the 20-year-old a new deal, which would see him double his current £70,000-per week wages.

Saka would also become one of the highest paid players at the Emirates Stadium.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Bukayo Saka has been named Arsenal’s player of the season, he received 58% of all votes cast.



Saka becomes the first player to win the award for the second successive season since Thierry Henry in 2004. Bukayo Saka has been named Arsenal’s player of the season, he received 58% of all votes cast.Saka becomes the first player to win the award for the second successive season since Thierry Henry in 2004. https://t.co/qLPVKUVj97

One issue that continues to be attributed to the English star potentially leaving Mikel Arteta's side in the near future is the club's top four disappointment.

The winger is yet to play in the UEFA Champions League and has spoken in the past on how he wants to play in Europe's elite club competition.

He told Sky Sports:

"I think the Champions League creates so many special nights and it’s a dream for me still to experience one of them and hopefully many more of them."

Saka will have to settle for the Europa League next season with the Gunners having missed out to Tottenham Hotspur for fourth-place last season.

