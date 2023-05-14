"The biggest bottlejobs in Premier league history", "Arteta out" - Twitter erupts as Arsenal loss to Brighton puts Manchester City on brink of title

Arsenal's title hopes have been all but ended by Brighton & Hove Albion after they suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the Emirates today (May 14).

The Gunners headed into the clash with Brighton knowing they needed a victory to keep pace with leaders Manchester City. The reigning champions beat Everton 3-0 earlier in the day.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted his side were concentrating on themselves and focusing on beating the Seagulls. However, they seemed to lose focus during the encounter with Roberto De Zerbi's high-flying outfit.

They did nearly take the lead in the 14th minute through Martin Odegaard. The Gunners captain who has been instrumental in their title challenge sent a free kick effort just wide.

Arteta was then dealt a massive headache when Gabriel Martinelli pulled up with an injury after a collision with Moises Caicedo. The Brazilian was forced off in the 20th minute with former Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard replacing him.

Trossard nearly opened the scoring just 11 minutes later, his shot got a slight nick off a Seagulls defender before it rattled the crossbar. The Belgian wheeled away in agony as he was close to giving the hosts a vital lead.

The Gunners pushed for an opener but it just wouldn't arrive. Bukayo Saka let rip in the 45th+1st minute but his attempt flicked off the right-hand post and behind. They headed in at half time knowing that they trailed City by three points.

Those missed opportunities came back to haunt them as it was Brighton who took the lead in the 51st minute. Julio Enciso notched his third goal in his last eight games across competitions when he nodded home Pervis Estupinan's cross.

Arteta looked on in a panic as his side were on the cusp of a devastating defeat. The Spaniard opted to introduce Reiss Nelson into the game in the 60th minute and the English winger went close in the 63rd minute. His powerful strike just zipped past Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele's goal.

It got worse for Arteta's men in the 85th minute and it was a moment Aaron Ramsdasle won't want to see again. The English goalkeeper played the ball out to Trossard who was immediately intercepted by Alexis Mac Allister. His deflection fell to Deniz Undav who lifted the ball over a nervy Ramsdale.

The exceptional Estupinan put the icing on the cake for Brighton and essentially the final nail in Arsenal's coffin. The Ecuadorian left-back rounded off the Seagulls' win with a fine finish in the 90+6th minute.

The disappointing defeat means Manchester City can now win the title with a victory over Chelsea next Sunday (May 21). If the Gunners lose to Nottingham Forest the day before, the trophy will be heading to the Etihad.

One fan was outraged with the manner of the north Londoners' defeat and wants Arteta sacked:

"Arteta out … very bad management."

A Manchester United fan mocked the way the Gunners have capitulated in their title quest:

"We’re witnessing one of the biggest bottlejobs in Premier league history btw lmao."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Arsenal's loss to Brighton which has put City on the brink of glory:

Trey @UTDTrey We're witnessing one of the biggest bottlejobs in Premier league history btw lmao

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams It was over when Saka missed that pen vs West Ham. It is what it is.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan This is a bloody awful performance right when we least needed one. #arsenal

joeybutlin @joeybutlin Arteta out … very bad management

🦅 @Gideoomatic "Thank God we're out of the FA Cup, Carabo Cup and Europa League, now we can focus on the league"

. @utdcynical Arsenal going trophyless and not even cracking 90 points

Paddy Power @paddypower Trossard coming into the Brighton dressing room at full time...

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-0 Brighton.



AND JUST LIKE THAT ARSENAL'S TITLE DREAMS HAVE COMPLETELY COLLAPSED !!!!! 2-0 Brighton.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs. Wolves

vs. Man Utd

vs. Everton

vs. Arsenal



Deniz Undav has now scored 3 goals in his last 4 Premier League games:

vs. Wolves

vs. Man Utd

vs. Everton

vs. Arsenal

Cheeky finish.

Suhail @SuhailChowdhary Everyone associated to Arsenal Football Club are a Joke.

Janty @CFC_Janty The day Arsenal downfall started

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams De Zerbi said Arsenal will see the real brighton. Stick talk backed up. Fairs.

Conn @ConnCFC Arsenal bottling the league is such a beautiful sight. Their best season in nearly 20 years ends with 0 trophies.. 🤣

⚪️ @owenthfc__ 16/17 Tottenham got more points than 22/23 Arsenal

⚡ @UTDCJ_ name one big game in which arsenal needed saka and he did turn up

ToTo @UTDkingsley arsenal were 8 points clear on game week 29

FOOTTOON @foottoon1 @TrollFootball arsenal race for the premier league title be like :

Troll Football @TrollFootball Arsenal's only trophy of their best season in 2 decades.

Nungua Burnaboy @Views09 Arsenal at the start of the season

Vs

Arsenal at the start of the season

Vs

Arsenal at the end of the season

Kidiabaponytail @KidiabaPonyTail 'Its in da history of Arsenal'

BEN @SMXLFC Arsenal are the worst 'Title Contenders' I've ever seen. This collapse has been completely embarrassing. Ever since Xhaka pushed Trent, they've been woeful. Team of pretenders. This was their one chance, and they flopped. It won't come again…

M The Maestro🧙🏿‍♂️ @MaseNW_ Arsenal fans went from "See me at the parade" to "2nd is a great finish icl"

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka might be tempted to leave in the summer

Xhaka is tipped to leave in the summer.

Arsenal are expected to be in the market for a new midfielder in the summer. Their top target is West Ham United captain Declan Rice who is seemingly leaving the London Stadium. Meanwhile, Brighton's Caicedo is also an option for the Gunners after they missed out on his signature in January.

Daily Star journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that Granit Xhaka may look to leave Arsenal if they seal a deal for one of those midfielders. His contract expires in 2024 and he has not agreed on an extension.

Xhaka has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals and contributing as many assists. However, his place in Arteta's side will be in jeopardy should they pull off a blockbuster midfield signing.

