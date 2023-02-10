"The biggest club in the world" - PSG-linked forward hopes to make his dreams to play for Real Madrid come true

Rayan Cherki, who has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), recently said that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid. The 19-year-old currently plies his trade for Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon.

The attacking midfielder has established himself as one of the most important players at his club. He has made 22 appearances for Lyon this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

Cherki recently told MARCA (h/t Madrid Xtra) about his desire to play for Los Blancos:

“Everyone knows that I dream to play for Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world. I get up every day to make my dreams come true.”

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙️| Rayan Cherki: “Everyone knows that I dream to play for Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world. I get up every day to make my dreams come true.” @marca 🎙️| Rayan Cherki: “Everyone knows that I dream to play for Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world. I get up every day to make my dreams come true.” @marca https://t.co/zSLchjvGl7

PSG wanted to bring the player to the Parc des Princes in January. The Parisians, though, were blasted by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas for their offer, which was deemed 'insulting'. Aulas told RMC Sport (via GOAL):

“I had a long time with Nasser (al-Khelaifi), who called me on Saturday evening, to find out whether or not we were in negotiations for Rayan Cherki. I told him no, and Nasser told me, ‘okay, it's over’, and he added that PSG would therefore not make a new offer. I thank him for this direct and sincere contact. We did not enter into negotiations, but the level of the offer was insulting.”

Cherki is an academy graduate of Lyon and has represented the club in various age groups. He also plays for the French national team at the under-21 level.

Both PSG and Real Madrid are struggling ahead of UEFA Champions League resumption

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

PSG will return to UEFA Champions League action on February 14 as Christophe Galtier's side take on Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. The Parisians, though, are struggling for form at the moment. Messi and co. lost their last game against Olympique Marseille in the Coupe de France in midweek.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have also gone through a rough patch recently. Their troubled run has seen Carlo Ancelotti's team trail leaders Barcelona by eight points in the La Liga title race after 20 games.

Madrid are currently competing in the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco, where they will play Al Hilal in the final on Saturday (February 11) night.

Poll : 0 votes